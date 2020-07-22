Group plans week of solidarity protests in downtown Billings

Protesters gathered on the sidewalk along North 27th Street on Tuesday evening during the first of a week of Solidarity Protests planned in downtown Billings.

The event, organized in part by Amelia Marquez, will continue everyday through Sunday. The solidarity voiced by those attending includes a topics that have dominated the national and local dialogue, like the call for justice in the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, the need for a non-discrimination ordinance in Billings and the arrests of protesters by federal agents in Portland, Oregon.