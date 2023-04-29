Another group of people pleaded not guilty in federal court earlier this week to accusations of taking part in a massive drug trafficking scheme that spread meth throughout towns and Indian reservations in eastern Montana.

From January 2022 through March 2023, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, more than a dozen people conspired to distribute meth in an area spanning Yellowstone, Big Horn and Rosebud counties and into the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Indian reservations. Money for their network, according to court documents, was drawn in part through wire transfers to and from several states in the U.S. and Mexico.

Earlier this month, the Gazette previously reported, local and federal agents made a sweep of arrests across Southeastern Montana. Eleven people were arrested in connection to a 13-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court. The majority of those named in the indictment have since made their initial appearances in court.

Most recently, Roderick Plentyhawk, Ranita Roselle Redfield, Carly Joy James, and Frederica Lefthand, pleaded not guilty on April 26, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Along with meth trafficking charges, Plentyhawk, a 39-year-old man from Billings, is also facing counts of illegally possessing firearms. He has been in custody since March, after he allegedly led police on a chase in Billings from a home near North Park that ended downtown.

Lefthand, a 52-year-old Lodge Grass woman, is accused of conspiring to launder money in order to fund the meth trafficking ring. Daniel Jiminez-Chavez and Darlon Richard Lefthand, from Lodge Grass and Hardin, respectively, made their initial appearances in court April 26. Both have been charged with conspiracy to possess meth and possessing meth with intent to distribute, court records said.

Of the 16 people named in the indictment, 14 have now appeared in court. The two who have yet to enter pleas are Virgilio Arciga-Galva and Juan Ignacio Ortega Almontes, according to court documents.

Adrienne Dawn LaForge and Jacklyn Marcel Garcia-Littlebird, both from Lame Deer, also entered not guilty pleas April 26 to counts of meth trafficking. The two have been charged in an accompanying indictment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI contributed to the investigations that spurred the indictments.

In December 2022, officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Montana law enforcement agencies touted the dismantling of a massive drug trafficking ring in Butte. Of the 22 convictions that followed the investigation into meth and illicit fentanyl entering Butte via Mexico, Lee Newspapers reported, 15 of those people were from Butte while three were linked to the Sinaloa Cartel.

The U.S. Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration has named the cartel as one of the most prolific in fueling drug networks in the United States, particularly in regards to illicit fentanyl.

In Billings last month, drug task force agents seized thousands of fentanyl pills, along with meth and firearms during searches of short-term rental properties in town. Four people have since been charged in federal court with trafficking drug while staying at the properties. One of the four, Billings man Scott Francis Richardson, pleaded not guilty April 27 to counts of conspiracy to possess and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.