The American Rosie the Riveter Association seeks women who worked on the home front during World War II.
Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, bandage rollers, and in clerical, farming, and many other jobs such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials. These women have stories of their WWII experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. The American Rosie the Riveter Association seeks to acknowledge these women with a certificate and place their stories in its archives.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is a nonprofit organization with a mission to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during WWII. The organization was founded in 1998 by Dr. Frances Carter, in Birmingham, Alabama, and now has more than 6,200 members nationwide.
Current elected officers from Connecticut, Maryland, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama all serve on a volunteer basis.
In a press release, the organization urged women and descendants of women who worked during WWII to go to rosietheriveter.net, call 1-888-557-6743 or email americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com for more information.