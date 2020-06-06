Group trains protesters how to de-escalate conflict ahead of George Floyd Rally in Billings

“It’s not just about what you have the right to do. It’s also about what is wise to do," he said. " ... Neither side will be attending as the aggressors."

Tim Westervelt, founder of the Yellowstone Militia in Billings, said he and at least 17 members of the militia would attend the rally.

“I would like people to know that our group is not an anti-government, anti-police militia," he said. "We tote our guns to exercise our rights, but we’re not about violence,” he said.

Several armed members attended a rally at the Montana Capitol in April to protest restrictions that shuttered businesses across the state in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Along with showing their support for the event that drew hundreds, they cooked hot dogs and passed out water.

“This Sunday, we plan on doing the exact same thing,” he said.

Westervelt said that he’s been in contact with BPD, the sheriff’s office and local business leaders following the spread of rumors over social media. Despite Billings Police Chief Rich St. John saying that there was no credible evidence showing that agitators from outside of the state would be in Billings during Thursday’s press conference, Westervelt said he takes every threat or rumor seriously.