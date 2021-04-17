Growth in rural Yellowstone County puts more pressure on volunteer fire departments

"Guys are juggling their lives," Peters said.

Many of his firefighters are raising families and involved with their careers; many have spouses or partners who work full time, too. To help combat burnout, Peters tells his department that family comes first and that they should prioritize the family get-togethers and the Little League games.

He keeps a deep bench of volunteers "so that they can continue to watch the kids in their glory years," he said. "We can't do what we do without the support of our families."

It's a philosophy embraced by Ehlers in Shepherd.

"Family is huge," he said.

The amount of time required to serve as a volunteer firefighter or EMT is so much — sometimes 20 to 30 hours in a week — that it has to be balanced with family life. And so Ehlers, a volunteer like the others, is careful about when and where he calls up his volunteers.

"These guys only got so many hours in their checkbook," he said. "Where do you want them to spend it?"

The worst thing a volunteer department can do is call up its firefighters or EMTs and then have nothing for them to do once they get to the scene.