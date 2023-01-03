Guide offers pre-runoff fly-fishing tips at Jan. 10 meeting

Matt Wilhelm, a longtime Livingston fly-fishing guide, is the featured speaker at the Magic City Fly Fishers meeting on Jan. 10 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club.

Wilhelm will give a presentation on "Pre-Runoff Fishing" focusing on tactics and flies to use from March through May. Wilhelm will also tie several flies that work well during the months before runoff, including March Browns, Mother's Day Caddis and Midges.