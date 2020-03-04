Gusty winds and blowing dust continue in Billings area

After three days of high winds sweeping through southeast Montana, an end to the gusty weather is finally in sight
Billings sustained wind gusts of between 35 and 45 miles per hour Wednesday, with gusts over 65 mph in much of the area.
The highest gust recorded in Billings Wednesday was 63 mph. A gust of 73 mph was recorded near Livingston and a gust of 76 mph in the Crazy Mountains, according to Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Tezar.
Winds calmed to about 40 mph in Billings as night approached Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon also saw a rapid cool-off period, where Wednesday’s high of 58 quickly dropped 20 degrees within a period of an hour. No snow is expected, Tezar said.
Winds will die down to about 15 mph Thursday morning and will increase to about 25 mph throughout the day. Temperatures in the 50s are expected for Thursday and in the 60s for Friday and Saturday.
While it’s not unusual for Billings to see windy weather, multiple days of recorded high winds is unusual, Tezar said.
“What was unusual about it is we saw three straight days of it,” Tezar said. “Usually we’ll see high wind gusts for a day and then it’s gone.”
Tuesday's red flag warning in Yellowstone County coincided with a fire at the landfill, blowing garbage from the landfill and winds strong enough to rip the metal roof off a building being remodeled on the South Side.
The wind also delivered chaos Wednesday, blowing dirt onto lawns and under the doors of homes near a West End dog park under development and even folding back a corner of the roof at Beartooth Elementary School in the Heights.
Service calls increased as the wind gusts rocked power lines and other utility poles, according to NorthWestern Energy spokeswoman JoDee Black.
Black said that crews are prepared for high-risk weather like this, but wasn’t able to provide an exact number of calls over the three-day period.
A utility call to a broken power pole on Lake Elmo Drive prompted the Billings Fire Department to close off the road between the intersection of Lake Elmo Drive and Wicks Lane and Covert Lane early Wednesday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, NorthWestern Energy crews were beginning to fix the pole that was leaning into the roadway.
Crew foreman Ken Roller said that the pole will be replaced and will take a few hours. No high voltage lines were detached, he said.
“The wind’s been wreaking havoc on everything,” Roller said. “The power pole just got weaker and weaker with the wind.”
According to NorthWestern Energy’s online outage map, about 50 customers at most were affected by the broken power pole.
Billings firefighters have been busy the past few days because of the wind, Billings Fire Capt. Justin Robertus said. Fire crews usually respond when a utility call is made, he said.
Centennial Park
The project to create a 23-acre dog park at Centennial Park broke ground last summer, and while workers are out there, the loose dirt in the air has been a problem, according to local resident Carol Weigum.
The project has been on hold for the winter, but work will resume next week.
Weigum has been living on the 3200 block of St. John's Avenue near 32nd Street West for 42 years. Winds this week have covered part of her lawn with dirt, and some of it has even slipped past her front door.
"We couldn't see anything but dust the last two days," she said. "I was thinking today the West End is going to be blown downtown."
About four residents near the park project called the Billings Parks and Recreation Department recently about the blowing dirt to see if anything could be done, Director Michael Whitaker said Wednesday afternoon.
The contractor on the project was contacted Wednesday to see if they could wet the dirt to try and create a crust that would blow less.
City park planner Mark Jarvis said that there is a limit to what can be done considering the conditions.
"With high winds at 60 miles an hour, it's not a whole lot you can do about it," Jarvis said.
Work on the dog park is expected to resume next week. The contractor has 30 days to finish the project, which includes putting down soil, finishing the irrigation system and seeding.
From there a grow-in period will keep the park off limits to the public until the grass is ready for feet and paws. Whitaker said they are eyeing a ribbon cutting for the park in the late summer or early fall.
Roof damage
High winds damaged a section of roof at Beartooth Elementary School in the Billings Heights shortly before 11 a.m.
Students were moved to a different part of the building, away from the damaged roof.
The damaged portion of roof was made of styrofoam and sheet metal, Superintendent Greg Upham said.
"The corner basically folded back over onto the roof," said Principal Travis Niemeyer.
The principal was on the opposite end of the building when the roof bent back, but students in the classroom below knew something had happened because of a loud banging noise created by the damage. Niemeyer was alerted shortly afterward by teachers that said things were flying off the roof.
No one was hurt, but the roof incident did put an end to recess for the day, according to Niemeyer. Students were kept inside as a precaution after some pieces of foam beneath the roof were blown by the wind and onto school property.
The foam pieces were mostly about 2 inches by 4 inches, Niemeyer said.
Empire Roofing and the architecture and engineering firm Cushing Terrell went out to the school to assess the situation. The roofing company drilled metal sheeting down to anchor the exposed materials and planned on returning the next morning to finish repairs, according to the principal.
Some dust did come down when the roof was damaged, but Upham did not believe there was any asbestos in the debris.
Fire conditions
By 4 p.m. Wednesday, Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said he was unaware of any fire starts. That was in contrast to Tuesday, in which a landfill fire reported at about 11 a.m. took hours to extinguish. The Billings Fire Department quickly got the fire under control but it was about three hours before it was extinguished.
The uneven terrain and blowing garbage, some of which was on fire, contributed to the amount of time firefighters spent on a fire estimated at about 5 acres in size.
No one was injured and no structures were threatened, according Lyon.
Landfill employees were trying to extinguish the fire before BFD arrived on scene.
"We don't know what started it," Lyon said.
Blue Creek Volunteer Fire also brought firefighting personnel and equipment to the fire.
The red flag warning Wednesday warned of "low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and a wind shift with a cold front this afternoon" which "will create erratic fire behavior and cause new fire starts to spread rapidly."
Strong winds are the result of conditions that are allowing higher altitude winds out of the west to mix down closer to the surface, said Nick Vertz, a weather service meteorologist.
Adding to the concern over fire conditions are low relative humidity measurements, which could fall as low as 15%.
"Really just the main thing that's sparking this red flag are the winds," Vertz said. "When you get winds that high, it doesn't take much to, unfortunately, spread a fire."