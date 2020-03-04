Gusty winds and blowing dust continue in Billings area

No one was hurt, but the roof incident did put an end to recess for the day, according to Niemeyer. Students were kept inside as a precaution after some pieces of foam beneath the roof were blown by the wind and onto school property.

The foam pieces were mostly about 2 inches by 4 inches, Niemeyer said.

Empire Roofing and the architecture and engineering firm Cushing Terrell went out to the school to assess the situation. The roofing company drilled metal sheeting down to anchor the exposed materials and planned on returning the next morning to finish repairs, according to the principal.

Some dust did come down when the roof was damaged, but Upham did not believe there was any asbestos in the debris.

Fire conditions

By 4 p.m. Wednesday, Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said he was unaware of any fire starts. That was in contrast to Tuesday, in which a landfill fire reported at about 11 a.m. took hours to extinguish. The Billings Fire Department quickly got the fire under control but it was about three hours before it was extinguished.

The uneven terrain and blowing garbage, some of which was on fire, contributed to the amount of time firefighters spent on a fire estimated at about 5 acres in size.

