Habitat fir Humanity to raise the walls on house #92 Thursday

BILLINGS — The Mid-Yellowstone Valley Habitat for Humanity along with volunteers from Wells Fargo Bank and Catholic Heart Work Camp will raise the walls on House #92 this Thursday at 12:30 PM. The house is a two-bedroom home. The home is located in the new Founders Park Subdivision located one block off of Wicks Lane on Hawthorne. The address is 1518 Ping Circle. This home is made possible by Habitat for Humanity’s long-time building partner, Wells Fargo Bank.

Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical, Christian housing ministry which builds houses in partnership with low income families. Businesses, churches, groups and individuals join the partnership to help eliminate poverty housing in our community. The families must put in at least 350-500 hours of "sweat-equity" labor working on others’ houses as well as their own. After completion, Habitat sells the homes to the pre-qualified families at no profit and with a no-interest loan. Families qualify based on need, willingness to partner, ability to pay a house payment of about $800/month and stability in the community. Families must be currently living in inadequate housing to be considered.

Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley has been a significant contributor to low income housing in the region since 1992. Over 230 children have been given the opportunity to live in stable, safe, decent, affordable housing through the Habitat homeownership program, according to the organization. The public is invited to come help raise the walls. If you are interested in volunteering to work on a Habitat house, please contact the office directly at 406-652-0960.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0