Handgun fished out of Yellowstone River

Yellowstone County deputies recovered a handgun from the Yellowstone River Tuesday, and are currently searching for the owner.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said a fisherman found the weapon near Two Moon Park, and retrieved it from the water with a net before calling emergency responders. After running the gun’s serial number, deputies learned that it has not been reported as stolen.

“When we got it, it was covered in mud and silt. It’s unknown how long it had been in the river,” Linder said.

Linder said if an owner can’t be found, it will be turned over to the county crime lab.

