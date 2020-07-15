You are the owner of this article.
Handgun fished out of Yellowstone River

Handgun fished out of Yellowstone River

Handgun found in park

A Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy inspects a handgun found by a family in the Yellowstone River at Two Moon Park in Billings on Tuesday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Yellowstone County deputies recovered a handgun from the Yellowstone River Tuesday, and are currently searching for the owner.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said a fisherman found the weapon near Two Moon Park, and retrieved it from the water with a net before calling emergency responders. After running the gun’s serial number, deputies learned that it has not been reported as stolen.

Handgun found in park

A Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy places a handgun found by a family in the Yellowstone River into a paper bag at Two Moon Park in Billings on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

“When we got it, it was covered in mud and silt. It’s unknown how long it had been in the river,” Linder said.

Linder said if an owner can’t be found, it will be turned over to the county crime lab.

