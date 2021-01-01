Hardin boy is the first baby delivered at St. Vincent for 2021

The first baby born in one of Billings's major hospitals on New Year’s Day was a boy weighing seven pounds and 13 ounces, and he came a little sooner than anticipated.

Mosias Kills On Top, the fifth child for Marshea Kills On Top, wasn’t expected to arrive until later next week. William Kills On Top was at work Friday when Marshea called to let him know that they needed to make the trip from their home in Hardin to St. Vincent Healthcare. Just a few hours after his mother went into labor, Mosias was born at 2:38 p.m.

“He’s sleeping now. I think we’re all just recovering,” Marshea said over the phone from her room at the hospital.

She said bringing her latest child into the world didn’t compare too differently from her previous four, apart from having to wear a mask through the entire delivery. Her husband stayed by her side the entire time, and both parents thanked hospital staff for helping them through their early birth.

“Our care teams utilize PPE in accordance with CDC guidelines. All laboring and new mothers are allowed to have one support person with them through the duration of their hospital stay no matter the mother’s COVID-19 status,” said St. Vincent Healthcare Labor and Newborn Nurse Manager Bobbie Smith via email.