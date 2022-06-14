Hardin homicide parolee charged with robbery in Billings

A man on parole for homicide is back in custody and facing robbery charges in Yellowstone County District Court.

James Brien, 27, pleaded not guilty June 10 to two counts of robbery, both felonies and one count of obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. Brien had been previously sentenced for killing a woman in January 2019 and had been released from prison for about eight months at the time of his most recent arrest last week.

An officer with the Billings Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the MET Transit station downtown on June 8, according to court documents. A disabled man told the officer that another man robbed him of his cell phone and jacket, threatening him with a knife and punching him in the face.

A deputy with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office detained a man at Pub Station shortly after the alleged robbery. The man, later identified as Brien, allegedly had a knife and wore a jacket similar to the one reported stolen from the disabled man at the MET Transit station. Officers booked Brien into Yellowstone County Detention Facility that same day.

Brien allegedly took the man’s cell phone and jacket, according to court documents, and a few hours later robbed another man at a downtown motel. A man told police Brien left the hotel with several of his belongings after threatening him at knifepoint. Charging documents allege that Brien told the man that he’d recently been released from prison, and he could “Google” his name to know that he’d killed someone.

Brien killed a woman in February 2018. He struck her and two others with a frying pan at a residence in Hardin, the Gazette previously reported. The blow knocked the woman unconscious, and she died just a few days later at a Billings hospital. Big Horn County prosecutors initially charged Brien with deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon. Brien reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, and Big Horn County District Judge Matthew Wald sentenced Brien to 20 years in prison, with 10 suspended, for one count of negligent homicide.

The State of Montana Board of Pardons and Parole approved his parole in September 2021, according to online records. Brien allegedly absconded from parole, charging documents say, making his whereabouts unknown to this parole officer at the time of his most recent charges.

Brien remained in custody at YCDF on a $100,000 bond as of Tuesday. If convicted of either count of robbery, he could face another prison sentence of up to 40 years.

Violence in Billings dominating the news cycle over the past few weeks, including two men being shot dead by BPD officers, has prompted officials to again question the number of parolees and probationers assigned to Billings by the state. Yellowstone County has about 15% of the state’s population but at the end of last year had 24% of the state's community supervised residents, the Gazette previously reported. That includes parolees, probationers and those in conditional release.

Mayor Bill Cole told the Gazette that data still needed to be gathered and analyzed to determine whether reducing the number people in Billings on probation or parole would have a congruous effect on its crime rate.

