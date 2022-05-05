Hardin man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide after fatal West End crash

A Hardin man pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide while under the influence, the charge stemming from a 2021 fatal wreck in the West End.

Klay Michael Wacker, 22, admitted in Yellowstone County District Court to driving a pickup truck drunk through an intersection and colliding with a minivan. The impact killed the driver of the minivan, 47-year-old Wade James Granbois.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Sixth Street West and Lewis Avenue in the early hours of July 16, 2021. Wacker had left a friend’s house and was driving a Ford pickup truck south on Sixth Street West, according to court documents. A stop sign is in place for southbound traffic at Lewis Avenue. Wacker, reportedly traveling 25 mph over the posted speed limit, blew through the stop sign and hit the minivan driven by Granbois on its driver’s side.

The crash caused the minivan to rotate 180 degrees and come to a stop when it slammed into a tree. First responders pronounced Granbois dead at the scene. Wacker was treated at a Billings hospital for minor injuries.

Wacker had slurred speech and blood shot eyes when questioned by police, court documents say. When asked how much he drank that night, Wacker said, “Not that much.” He then told police the opposite of what their investigation revealed: that he’d been driving east on Lewis Avenue and the minivan was southbound on Sixth Avenue West. His blood alcohol level was .20, according to a sample of Wacker’s blood taken after the crash through search warrant.

Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Wacker with vehicular homicide while under the influence three days later. He and his attorney, Frederick Snodgrass reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in May of this year.

Wacker admitted at his appearance in court Wednesday the alcohol in his system diminished his ability to drive, and led to the wreck that killed Granbois. District Judge Colette B. Davies presided over the hearing.

He faces a sentence of up to 30 years in Montana State Prison and a possible fine of $50,000. His sentencing before District Judge Ashley Harada has not been scheduled. At the time of the crash, Wacker was on probation for a drug possession charge out of Big Horn County, for which he’d received a deferred sentence in November 2020. Wacker is currently out of custody on bond.

Wednesday’s change of plea hearing was one of several vehicular homicide cases heard in Yellowstone County District Court during the past week. Andrew David Sherod was sentenced to 15 years in prison April 26 after pleading guilty to one count of negligent homicide in February.

In August 2019, Sherod, who was 19 at the time, was driving a pickup truck in downtown Billings. He struck and killed 43-year-old Joshua Jeffers on a motorcycle after running through a red light at Sixth Avenue North and North 31st Street. A blood test taken following the crash showed that he was under the influence of THC at the time of the crash. Sherod, now 22, is currently incarcerated at MSP, and will be required to enroll in treatment court upon his release.

Two people were arraigned April 25 and pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide and criminal endangerment charges. Payton Neal Hunter, 20, and Justin Kip Bighair, 33, are alleged to have been driving separate vehicles that collided in downtown Billings in August 2021. The crashed resulted in the death of 19-year-old Alexus Pyle.

A Yellowstone County jury convicted 31-year-old Kaylea Lynn Mullendore of negligent homicide Tuesday. The week-long trial ended with the jury finding her guilty of causing the crash that resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son in November 2019.

