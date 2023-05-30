Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Hardin man was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison, with 20 suspended, after admitting to driving drunk and causing a midtown crash that killed a Billings man.

Klay Michael Wacker, 23, listened to a statement read in court describing the man he killed. Wade James Granbois was a fiancé and a father to a girl with special needs. Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada heard statements from both men’s families before issuing her sentence.

“You are being held responsible,” Harada said. “But…there’s the no amount of time that I can put you in prison that is going to bring Wade back.”

In the early hours of July 16, 2021, emergency crews responded to a wreck at the intersection of Sixth Street West and Lewis Avenue. Wacker had blown through a stop driving south on Sixth Street West at an estimated 25 miles an hour over the speed limit. He hit a minivan, driven by Granbois, on its driver’s side. The impact spun the minivan until it slammed into a tree. First responders pronounced Granbois dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Billings Police Department eventually determined Wacker’s blood-alcohol content to be .20, according to a search warrant granted after the crash, which is more than twice the legal limit. Speaking to police at the scene, Wacker said he’d just left a friend’s house and was driving to the South Side. When police asked Wacker how much he had to drink that night, he said, “Not that much.” Wacker was taken to a Billings hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Within days of the wreck, Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Wacker with vehicular homicide while under the influence. In May 2022, Wacker and his attorneys reached an agreement in which he admitted to one count of vehicular homicide. Since then, he had been in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Prior to Tuesday’s sentencing, prosecutors and defense attorneys filed a joint recommendation for 30 years in Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended. As part of his parole, Wacker will also need to make an effort to apply for STEER Court, a Yellowstone County District Court program in which those with misdemeanor and felony offenses related to substance abuse have access to comprehensive treatment while under the oversight of law enforcement.

“We know that someone who goes to prison and does not get appropriate treatment, either at the prison or when they’re released is at a much higher rate of recidivism,” said attorney Fred Snodgrass, who represented Wacker in the case.

“So I think that this is a path…that affords Klay the best path to not be a repeat offender, and to be on supervision for a period of time,” he said.

In following the joint recommendation, Judge Harada also required that Wacker pay nearly $2,500 in restitution to repair infrastructure damaged in the crash.

There have been at least 53 deaths Montana’s roads so far this year, according to preliminary data from MHP. Intoxicated driving is suspected to be a factor in roughly half of those fatal crashes. BPD has investigated four fatalities in the city so far this year, two of which occurred this month.

When given a chance to speak before his sentencing, Wacker said it was his decision that night to drink and drive, and someone lost a life because of him. Nobody should have to lose a family member that way, he said.

“A lot of mistakes can be fixed, but no matter what I do or say, I can’t change the fact that I killed (Wade),” he said.