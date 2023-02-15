In an effort to both improve student nutrition and food access limitations, Hardin Public Schools will soon expand its made-from-scratch food options to its students through a new nonprofit collaboration.

In conjunction with the Chef Ann Foundation based out of Colorado, the district was among seven across the country recently approved for the “Get Schools Cooking Cohort,” a three-year long assessment and planning program to help k-12 schools transition from processed, heated meals to entirely made-from-scratch options.

This month, representatives from all the school districts met for a three-day workshop in Washington and attended various panels and workshops to learn about scratch cooking alternatives. The Hardin Public School’s Farm to School Director Eleanor Ross says this announcement will build off recent efforts to establish a sustainable program for healthier, tastier foods.

“We’re at this point where we have a lot of momentum… that we’re in a really great place to be able to implement (this),” she said. “We also have a ton of motivation and support throughout the district and this was really an opportunity for us to let the teachers, community, staff and students know that the changes they want to see implemented, we want to see as well.”

The program will have representatives from the foundation meet with the schools to assist in implementing operational changes for a meal program centered around fresh, whole foods starting next month. Their hands-on work with the districts will continue over the next three years to establish a timeline of various goals to meet over this time.

Hardin’s district will also receive a one-time systems assistance grant of $35,000 to increase collaborations with local farmers and ranchers and procure a local food source and work toward changing current procedures and policies regarding nutrition guidelines and purchasing hurdles.

“I’ve been a chef my whole life and I thought I could just come to Hardin and make the food good and delicious,” said Hardin Public Schools Nutrition Director Marlo Spreng. “And we can do that, but there’s a lot of red tape and a lot of regulations and guidelines and paperwork along with that. And the Chef Ann Foundation, along with this grant, will assist us in getting through those systems… to get scratch cooking into our schools.”

Not starting from scratch

For years, communities throughout Bighorn County have been known as food deserts — areas with limited options for quality or affordable food — with only single grocery stores in Hardin, Lodge Grass and Crow Agency until it was lost to a fire in 2019. Spreng explained that many families in the county opt to travel to Billings for their groceries, despite recent gas and grocery prices making this more difficult.

The Hardin school district currently spends approximately $10,000 annually on its food budget. The district also home to "Community Eligibility Provision” schools which allow them to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to enrolled students. Source foods come from Billings-based purveyors, the USDA Commodities program and other local and regional sources that are cooked daily either on site or from a central kitchen in Hardin.

In the past, the school district previously worked with FoodCorps to develop, conduct and promote local farm-to-table initiatives to address food nutrition and insecurity challenges. Once FoodCorps suspended all of its Montana operations in 2021, the district shifted to develop new programs like Farm to Table to fill this void.

Salad bars, gardens and greenhouses across the schools have since formed along with a backpack program for students in need of meals over the weekends. They also participate in the Montana Harvest of the Month Program and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program which brings a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to the classroom.

Spreng explained that part of the qualifications for the cohort’s approval is to have enough interest and programs already in place rather than simply be a district in need without any organization.

“I think we were selected because we’re doing a great job. We’ve got all our i’s dotted and all of our t’s crossed,” she said. “We are ready to take the next step.”

Training the trainer

The collaboration will take place over the next three years, but its efforts are meant to encourage continued success and development going forward. Last year, prior to the districts’ approval, the Chef Ann Foundation along with the Rocky Mountain Leadership Council conducted on-the-ground work across Montana’s Native American reservations to learn about the current state of food insecurity throughout the tribes and how to make their traditional recipes to serve the children at their schools.

The idea is both to build off current made-from-scratch meal options and to preserve and teach their cultural heritage through these dishes.

To date, recipes gathered from Montana’s tribes and made available on the foundation’s Lunch Box website include "Three Sisters Stew," a traditional Indigenous recipe of vegetables and legumes, chickpea, rice and spinach pilaf, "Blue Corn Cornbread" and "Bison Mac Goulash."

Ross added that they have already begun including traditional Crow dishes into their menus and that there are plans in the works to add more traditional recipes over the next three years.

“We’re definitely excited to see the momentum that’s across the state,” she said. “There’s so many organizations working towards a common goal…There’s a lot more conversation about getting more traditional foods into the school lunch program.”

The foundation will continue to conduct on-site studies and gather data through multiple organizations that include The Good Food Purchasing Program, the Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition, the Good Food Impact Hub and the Whole Kids Foundation. Consultants from the foundation will soon visit Hardin Public Schools to observe the day-to-day operations and processes to set various goals and a timeline regarding food, finances, facilities, human resources, and marketing options along with carbon footprint reduction through potential shipping alternatives.

The goal ultimately, is to establish new procedures and processes for a sustainable food program well after the three-year cohort. While the initiatives to bring healthy foods is well underway in Hardin schools, Spreng hopes their model can spread to others across the state.

“Mara with the Chef Ann Foundation said during her closing discussion with us the other day that they don’t have enough money to get to every school and they wish they did,” Spreng said. “And by teaching us, we’re training the trainer, in a way, so hopefully we can reach out to other schools and other districts and be a great example.”