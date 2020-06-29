Hardin School Nutrition receives $75K USDA Farm to School grant

Hardin School Nutrition Department received a $75,000 USDA Farm to School Grant to expand its Farm to School Program. The money will help Hardin strengthen farm-to-school efforts within Big Horn County by increasing access to and knowledge of local foods through the development of a traditional foods curriculum.

The farm to school program reflects a comprehensive approach to local procurement and agriculture education with integrated curriculum and the development of a high tunnel and greenhouse on school grounds with hands-on apprenticeships for students to engage with local food systems.

Hardin School Nutrition, family and consumer science, vocational agriculture, Gear Up Montana and various other state and local stakeholders will assist with the project, according to a press release from the school.

