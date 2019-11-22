The superintendent of Hardin schools was cited for driving drunk in October.
According to Billings municipal court records, Eldon Chad Johnson was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 5 at about 2 a.m. after recording a .109 blood-alcohol content on a breath test.
Johnson was hired to lead Hardin schools in May. He had previously been the superintendent in Twin Bridges.
According to court records, Johnson was convicted on Oct. 29 and fined $735. A six-month jail sentence was suspended for all but one day. This was his first citation.
Records didn't indicate why Johnson was pulled over.
Hardin school board chairwoman Jodeen Marston said Friday the Johnson disclosed the DUI to trustees quickly after it happened.
“Things are being handled appropriately on our end," she said, declining to elaborate on any action taken. She said that Johnson was still the superintendent and performing his job duties.
Marston said the incident did not involve a school vehicle, he was not on the clock at the time and it didn't relate to any school trips. Trustees have not addressed it in a public meeting.
“It’s on his personal time. Granted, it’s not a great situation,” Marston said. “We have been discussing things with him as far as what the next.”
A message left at the Hardin school district office was not returned.