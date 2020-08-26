Hardin schools report COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hardin Public Schools has reported that a student who had contact with school staff and students was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The district didn't begin classes until Wednesday, but the student had "person-to-person contact with fellow students/staff on (Monday) Aug. 24," according to a statement posted on the district's Facebook page.

Hardin offered either remote or in-person options for students as Big Horn County has battled one of the largest per capita COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.

The positive case doesn't automatically trigger any action for the district, which has schools on and off the Crow Reservation. Like many districts around the state, the school has deferred to health agencies for its response to positive cases.

Superintendent Chad Johnson was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

According to the statement, the student was in contact with "a very small number" of staff or students.