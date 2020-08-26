Hardin schools report COVID-19 case

Hardin Public Schools has reported that a student who had contact with school staff and students was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The district didn't begin classes until Wednesday, but the student had "person-to-person contact with fellow students/staff on (Monday) Aug. 24," according to a statement posted on the district's Facebook page.
Hardin offered either remote or in-person options for students as Big Horn County has battled one of the largest per capita COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.
The positive case doesn't automatically trigger any action for the district, which has schools on and off the Crow Reservation. Like many districts around the state, the school has deferred to health agencies for its response to positive cases.
Superintendent Chad Johnson was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
According to the statement, the student was in contact with "a very small number" of staff or students.
"The School District is in contact with the Health Department and reviewing the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) guidance to complete cleaning the school and other related facilities," the statement said. "School officials will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further information if and when it becomes necessary."
Health officials in Yellowstone County have warned that the reopening of schools is likely to lead to additional COVID-19 cases. Shepherd schools closed Monday and Tuesday for cleaning after the district had a positive case; superintendent Drea O'Donnell then backtracked from that policy, saying "closing our doors each time there is a case is unrealistic."
The notifications from Hardin and Shepherd both appear to be a more robust disclosure than is expected from Billings schools, where superintendent Greg Upham reiterated Wednesday that there will be no widespread notification of positive cases in the district beyond contact tracing conducted by RiverStone Health. That could change if there's a cluster of cases, he said.
