Harlem High School teacher faces charges for raping girl

A Harlem social studies teacher was arrested Friday on suspicion of rape and other sex crimes against children, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

Harlem High School teacher Jack G. Young was arrested after a sexual assault complaint on a minor was filed with the sheriff’s office on April 13. A county investigation aided by the FBI and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation revealed a sexual relationship between Young and a girl.

After “ample evidence” was gathered, the county was granted a search warrant for Young’s residence where they also interviewed him, according to a press release issued Monday. Following the search Young was arrested for sexual abuse of a child, indecent exposure, sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent.

Young is currently being held at the Valley County Detention Center. As of Monday afternoon charges had not yet been filed with the Blaine County District Court but were expected later in the week, according to the Sheriff’s press release and the Blaine County Attorney’s Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 10