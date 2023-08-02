The popular Harlo Music Project festival in Harlowton approaches its fifth year with an mix of top touring bands and Montana artists on two stages.

The festival, held on Harlowton’s historic main street, features Texas alt-country bands Mike and the Moonpies and the Vandoliers. When Mike and the Moonpies appeared on a double bill several years ago at ZooMontana in Billings, the show drew about 2,000 fans.

Other bands performing during the Aug. 12 festival include Michelle Rivers, Way Down North, Marcedes Carroll and Sterling Drake.

The Harlo festival features food trucks and vendors including Gally’s Brewing Company, Poky Smoky BBQ, Two Dot Bar & Grill, Dean’s Dogs, Chicken Chariot, and Georgette’s Galettes. There will be several booths for kids, including free face painting.

Attendees can camp at Chief Joseph Park (primary) and the Milwaukee Depot Museum grounds (overflow); both less than a mile from the venue area. There is ample space and all camping is first-come, first-serve.

Tickets can be purchased online at harlomusicproject.com or at Gally’s Brewing Company. Children 12 and under get in free. Follow Harlo Music Project on social for updates and for more information visit harlomusicproject.com. Gates open at 2:30 pm.