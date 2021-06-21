Harmony Park opens in Billings Heights

Billings Gazette
Harmony Park a 2 1/2 acre piece of land adjacent to Oases Aquatic Park in the Billings Heights, opened to the public on Saturday.
The park features interactive musical equipment, picnic shelters and grassy areas.
The park was built by the Better Billings Foundation, which is leasing the property from the City of Billings for $1 a year.
The Better Billings Foundation is the charitable arm of Harvest Church an is the organization that developed and owns the Oasis Aquatic Park.
