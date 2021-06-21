 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harmony Park opens in Billings Heights
top story

Harmony Park opens in Billings Heights

Harmony park

Harmony Park a 2 1/2 acre piece of land adjacent to Oases Aquatic Park in the Billings Heights, opened to the public on Saturday.

The park features interactive musical equipment, picnic shelters and grassy areas.

The park was built by the Better Billings Foundation, which is leasing the property from the City of Billings for $1 a year.

The Better Billings Foundation is the charitable arm of Harvest Church an is the organization that developed and owns the Oasis Aquatic Park.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Harmony Park a 2 1/2 acre piece of land adjacent to Oases Aquatic Park in the Billings Heights, opened to the public on Saturday.

The park features interactive musical equipment, picnic shelters and grassy areas.

The park was built by the Better Billings Foundation, which is leasing the property from the City of Billings for $1 a year.

The Better Billings Foundation is the charitable arm of Harvest Church an is the organization that developed and owns the Oasis Aquatic Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dashcam video of MHP Trooper responding to Deep Creek fire helicopter crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News