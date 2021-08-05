Harvest Church announces back-to-school fair

The Harvest Kids Back-to-School Fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Ln.

Harvest Church has expanded its annual school supply giveaway this year and partnered with community organizations to help struggling families get their kids ready for the first day of school.

As in previous years, free supplies and backpacks will be given away in the gym on a first-come, first-served basis. The rest of the building will be open to the public, providing free services such as haircuts, vision screenings, sports physicals, help applying for Medicaid, and more. A map of service locations will be handed out at the door.

Community partners like Billings Clinic, LaVie, Trailhead Pediatric Dentistry, Billings Vision Center, WIC, the Department of Health and Human Services, the YMCA and St. Vincent Healthcare have committed to help families in a variety of ways. Local hair stylists from Duke’s Barber Shop, Hairborne Salon and Platinum Salon and Spa will provide free haircuts for the day.