 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harvest Church announces back-to-school fair

Harvest Church announces back-to-school fair

The Harvest Kids Back-to-School Fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Ln.

Harvest Church has expanded its annual school supply giveaway this year and partnered with community organizations to help struggling families get their kids ready for the first day of school.

As in previous years, free supplies and backpacks will be given away in the gym on a first-come, first-served basis. The rest of the building will be open to the public, providing free services such as haircuts, vision screenings, sports physicals, help applying for Medicaid, and more. A map of service locations will be handed out at the door.

Community partners like Billings Clinic, LaVie, Trailhead Pediatric Dentistry, Billings Vision Center, WIC, the Department of Health and Human Services, the YMCA and St. Vincent Healthcare have committed to help families in a variety of ways. Local hair stylists from Duke’s Barber Shop, Hairborne Salon and Platinum Salon and Spa will provide free haircuts for the day.

Other businesses, including Albertsons and Walmart, have donated non-perishable food items and supplies to be given away at the event. Trailhead Pediatric Dentistry will also give away dental hygiene goodies. Kids can also visit the “First-Day Outfit” shop and choose an outfit. Older kids will be given a gift card.

For more information about the event and what to expect, visit www.harvestchurch.tv/btsfair.

1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to require COVID-19 shots for foreign visitors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Fire damages Heights apartment building
Local News

Fire damages Heights apartment building

The fire started on the east side of a two-story apartment building in the initial block of Miners Place, and quickly progressed to consume the attic and second floor. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News