Harvest Church fireworks come to MetraPark

For its 19th Fourth of July celebration, Harvest Church will still be holding a fireworks display, but it will be at a different venue.
The switch from Castlerock Park to the upper parking lot at MetraPark will allow spectators to watch either from their homes or the surrounding parking lots, and it will also allow pyrotechnicians to up the firepower.
“Because of the area we’re in this year, we asked the technicians to take things as high and as big as legally possible,” said Harvest Church community outreach coordinator Rachel Woosley.
During its nearly two decades of being held in Billings, the church’s Fourth of July event evolved into a massive gathering that included food and live music capped off with a fireworks display that drew thousands of viewers. As it became clear that COVID-19 would be halting summer events across the state, Woosley said that planner’s for Celebrate Freedom began brainstorming a plan B.
“When MetraPark gave us the ‘OK,’ it worked out for the best, because construction at Castlerock started earlier this year anyway,” Woosley said.
With church volunteers getting the year off, and no food vendors or music acts, Woosley said all resources have been pooled into the fireworks show. The typically 15-minute display has been extended to 30 minutes. The size of the size of the fireworks has also been upped in size.
Todd Reichenbach, owner of Billings-based professional choreography company PYRO F/X, has a collection of mortars of up to 8 inches that will be choreographed to music. Along with speakers from DiA, KURL 93.3 will be playing the set list planned for the show for viewers.
"We've got it planned to work like a drive-in movie," Woosley said.
Although the official start time is "after dark," Woosley expects the show to begin between 10 and 10:15 p.m. Free parking will be available in the lower parking lot and at surrounding businesses after hours.
