Harvest Church fireworks come to MetraPark

For its 19th Fourth of July celebration, Harvest Church will still be holding a fireworks display, but it will be at a different venue.

The switch from Castlerock Park to the upper parking lot at MetraPark will allow spectators to watch either from their homes or the surrounding parking lots, and it will also allow pyrotechnicians to up the firepower.

“Because of the area we’re in this year, we asked the technicians to take things as high and as big as legally possible,” said Harvest Church community outreach coordinator Rachel Woosley.

During its nearly two decades of being held in Billings, the church’s Fourth of July event evolved into a massive gathering that included food and live music capped off with a fireworks display that drew thousands of viewers. As it became clear that COVID-19 would be halting summer events across the state, Woosley said that planner’s for Celebrate Freedom began brainstorming a plan B.

“When MetraPark gave us the ‘OK,’ it worked out for the best, because construction at Castlerock started earlier this year anyway,” Woosley said.