Constructed in Victorian-Italianate style, the Oxford Hotel was built cirque 1908 and completed in 1909. According to Gazettes archives, the back part of the building was added on during WWI and the entire building was completed around 1917.
According to a Gazette article written on Sept. 9, 1922, Clifford Ramsbotton, of Buffalo, Wyo., worrying about his health, shot himself in the forehead with a .32 automatic revolver at 8:15 a.m., in his room at the Oxford. The bullet entered his forehead just above the right eye and came out at the back of the skull. Papers found in his coat Indicate that he had been contemplating the deed for some time.
Another gruesome story tied to the Oxford is an alleged murder of another long-term resident. According to a 1966 Gazette article, the body of Tobias Gustav Hallinger, 83, of the Oxford Hotel, an elderly man from Norway, was found in Alkali Creek on Monday, Feb. 21, 1966. Oxford Hotel personnel told deputies Hallinger left the hotel carrying a suitcase. The suitcase was never found.
There were also numerous natural deaths and disturbances by residents throughout the years of the hotel.
The city condemned the building for use as a hotel in 1981. Mike and Alexandra Gregory purchased the building – including the hotel's furniture – and opened Oxford Antiques that year.
There is a sense of heaviness throughout the establishment. Velvet wall paper, Victorian-style ceiling designs and doors that once lead to many guest rooms and living quarters remain evident.
Upstairs is a different vibe, altogether. Customers have felt nausea, dizziness, and immense pressure to the head and eyes.
Is there a ghost at Oxford Antiques? Perhaps there are several. The old hotel is filled with numerous trinkets, clothing, photos, heirlooms, historical relics and journals. It is a collection of other people’s lives – and that is a haunting all in itself.