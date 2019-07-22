A 23-year-old man has been placed on escape status after walking away from a downtown Billings pre-release center.
Zachariah Ambler, from Havre, walked away from the Alpha House Men's Pre-release Center at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from Alternatives Inc., which owns the facility.
Ambler is described as white with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. he was sentenced for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and burglary out of Lake County in August 2018. He's been housed at Alpha House since April.
The Department of Corrections placed Ambler on escape status, and issued an arrest warrant. The DOC is asking for assistance locating Ambler, but advised the public not to approach him.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.