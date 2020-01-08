A fire Tuesday night on a property between Worden and Pompeys Pillar burned 23 round bales of hay, a single-wide mobile home and a garage.
The hay, mobile home and side of the garage were all on fire when the Worden Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene, said Fire Chief Lance Taylor. The fire was reported at about 4:50 p.m.
No one was injured, and the fire did not go beyond the garage, Taylor said.
The fire burned on a property located on West M Road between North 25th Road and North 26th Road.
The fire chief estimated that winds out of the east were blowing between 10 and 15 mph and contributed to the fire's activity. Taylor said it appeared that once the hay bales started burning it spread through an acre of grass to the mobile home. From there, the fire burned through roughly 10 feet of space between it and the garage.
The fire blew out some windows on the garage, scorched its east side and some of the interior, Taylor said.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby home.
Firefighters were on scene until midnight, about seven hours, in part because they had to roll out or pull apart each bale of hay with rakes in order to stop them from burning for an even longer period of time, Taylor said.
Some of the hay had to be moved from a stack using a tractor.
Wednesday afternoon Taylor said he didn't know the exact cause of the fire but that the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office was investigating.
The mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and Taylor said it might have been abandoned or used for storage. He estimated it was about 10 feet by 40 feet in size.
Worden Volunteer Fire got multiple calls about the fire east of Worden.
"It originally came in as a grass fire, and then we got a couple more calls, said it was a structure fire, and then all the neighbors started calling in," Taylor said.
Shepherd Volunteer Fire sent a water tender and a brush truck and the fire chief from Custer also showed up to help.
