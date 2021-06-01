 Skip to main content
Hazardous heat this week for parts of Montana, Wyoming
BILLINGS — The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a hazardous weather warning for parts of Montana and Wyoming as temperatures were expected to rocket higher later this week.

Forecasters said that temperatures will hit the upper 90s by Thursday in portions of central Montana, southcentral Montana, southeast Montana and northcentral Wyoming.

The abrupt change could affect people with sensitivity to heat. Forecasters also warned that trying to cool off in rivers and streams could be dangerous because waters are running high and cold as high elevation snows melt.

Some cooling off for the region is expected Saturday.

