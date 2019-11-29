As heavier snow started to fall Friday night, travelers were advised of hazardous driving conditions through Saturday afternoon as roads continued to see black ice and freezing rain conditions, especially in southeastern Montana.
While Billings was expecting to see less snow than what was previously forecast, roads continued to be snow-covered and icy due to a freezing drizzle mid-afternoon Friday. About 5 to 8 inches of snow accumulation were forecast overnight. Earlier forecasts had predicted about a foot of snow.
Freezing rain throughout Friday caused black ice conditions spanning from southeast Montana to Big Timber.
Meteorologist Todd Chambers with the Billings National Weather Service advised that drivers refrain from traveling Friday night until Saturday afternoon.
“I would tell people not to drive tonight (Friday). Roads are icy, and as we go through the night, wind will cause blowing snow,” Chambers said. “Find a place to stay until Saturday afternoon before traveling.”
About an inch of snow fell on Friday, with heavier snowfall starting around 11 p.m. and into Saturday morning. About 1 to 2 inches may fall before it dissipates Saturday afternoon, according to Chambers. Saturday's high is forecast to be 23 degrees.
The weather should dry out by the beginning of next week, Chambers said — Billings wasn't expecting more snow.
Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 31. Monday and Tuesday are looking to be partly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s.
Much of south-central and southeastern Montana were under a winter storm watch for snow with low visibility and wind gusts as high as 35 mph starting Friday morning. The warning is set to expire 6 p.m. Saturday.
Multiple crashes on roadways in Eastern Montana have left some blockages and closures, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
A crash on Interstate 94 west of Hathaway and near Sweeney Creek continued to reduce the highway to one lane of traffic as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.
A crash on Interstate 90 west near Bridger Creek Interchange about 15 miles east of Big Timber reduced traffic to one lane Friday evening, while a semi jackknifed and crashed on I-90 east about 5 miles west of Lodge Grass. Both eastbound lanes were blocked as of 5 p.m. Friday. Traffic was advised to slow down in the area, according to MDT.
In Billings, a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being hit by a car at Central Avenue and 12th Street West Friday afternoon.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s incident map, about 27 crashes occurred on Montana highways in Yellowstone County on Friday. For comparison, about three crashes occurred in Yellowstone County the previous Friday.
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the westbound lanes of I-90 were closed between the Montana state line and Ranchester, Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Black ice was being reported across much of Wyoming and Eastern Montana Friday afternoon.
Snow and black ice were on I-94 from Billings to Miles City, while roads from Miles City to the North Dakota state line were mostly dry, according to MDT reports as of Friday evening.
East of Billings down to Hardin and Crow Agency continued to see black ice on I-90.
I-90 west of Billings was less treacherous, but still saw scattered snow and icy conditions to Livingston, where roads were drier. The Bozeman pass continued to see scattered snow and ice, with wind gusts of up to 20 mph.
Big Timber to Columbus continued to see icy conditions, MDT reported.