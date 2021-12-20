‘He’s alive in our hearts’: With death of Ian Elliot, Billings loses a cultural leader

A cultural leader in Billings for more than five decades, Ian Ray Elliot died in his sleep Saturday night in New Jersey at age 69.

Elliot had spent the last year and half in New Jersey with his partner, Jenny, and the couple was planning to return to Billings in early 2022.

Two long-time friends, Mike and Margo Turley, spent an evening with Elliot in mid-December in Billings and they said he couldn’t wait to get back to his hometown. Mike Turley worked with Elliot in the 1980s producing shows for the Rainbow Children’s Theatre group that Elliot had founded, and later presenting concerts and plays.

“Ian brought everybody together, it didn’t matter their ranking or how much money they had,” Mike Turley said. “I am very humbled to have worked with him and learned from him and to have appreciated him.”