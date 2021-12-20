‘He’s alive in our hearts’: With death of Ian Elliot, Billings loses a cultural leader

A cultural leader in Billings for more than five decades, Ian Ray Elliot died in his sleep Saturday night in New Jersey at age 69.
Elliot had spent the last year and half in New Jersey with his partner, Jenny, and the couple was planning to return to Billings in early 2022.
Two long-time friends, Mike and Margo Turley, spent an evening with Elliot in mid-December in Billings and they said he couldn’t wait to get back to his hometown. Mike Turley worked with Elliot in the 1980s producing shows for the Rainbow Children’s Theatre group that Elliot had founded, and later presenting concerts and plays.
“Ian brought everybody together, it didn’t matter their ranking or how much money they had,” Mike Turley said. “I am very humbled to have worked with him and learned from him and to have appreciated him.”
Elliot was very familiar to Billings theater fans, always wearing his black driver’s cap, and usually with a big smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he ran into. Since his birthday was July 2, Elliot always had a big Fourth of July barbecue in the backyard of West End Billings home. You might run into a touring musician or visual artist there. He often handed out instruments and invited friends and neighbors to make music together. Elliot himself was a bagpiper and played at the Turleys' wedding several years ago at Unity Church on a hot August afternoon.
Elliot’s parents, Archie and Ada, were also well-known in the cultural scene. Archie was an art teacher and Ada taught music. Elliot is survived by his partner, Jenny, one of his two sisters, Cindy, and his nephew Elliot Hutchens.
Joni Seeley met Elliot in 1999, and he recruited her to be on the board of Growth Thru Art, a non-profit organization that helped teach art to students with disabilities. Elliot was the director of the organization. During his time with Growth Thru Art, he helped organize the Saint Patrick’s Day parade which featured giant puppets constructed through Growth Thru Art.
“Ian brought joy and magic to the city; he really did,” Seeley said. “It just makes me so sad that he’s gone. The Magic City has lost a little bit of its magic.”
Seeley volunteered with another of Elliot’s organizations, Arts Partners Unlimited, which presented live shows at Petro Theater at Montana State University Billings, the Billings Depot, the Babcock Theatre, and several churches around Billings. Elliot brought the Drum Brothers and Kostas, two of his favorite performers, to Billings. Elliot also presented a series of shows, Koncerts for Kids, at Dehler Park.
When the Babcock Theatre had fallen into disrepair and its future looked uncertain, Elliot was there putting on shows to keep the doors open, Mike Turley said.
In 1994 when Elliot was traveling to Bozeman putting up flyers for an upcoming show, he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his minivan. He was thrown from the van and received numerous injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. Elliot had to cope with short-term memory and balance problems and was told at one point to hide his disability because of the stigma.
Elliot disagreed and went on to earn a master’s degree in rehabilitation from MSU Billings and founded a brain injury support group. At the time of his death, he was a facilitator at Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow (LIFTT). He has also served as vice chair on the Montana Governor’s Traumatic Brain Injury Advisory Council.
In 2011, Elliot was attacked and cut with a knife while he was protecting his young tenant and his then 85-year-old mother, Ada, from the tenant's violent boyfriend. When he was in the hospital relating the grisly story, Elliot told The Gazette at the time, “I’m a strong Scot. If you play the bagpipes, you can survive anything.”
As Elliot’s community of friends grieves his passing, Unity Church planned to honor Elliot during its winter solstice program Tuesday night. Seeley and other friends are also hoping to organize a concert in July as a memorial to Elliot.
“At our service on Sunday, I read a note from Ian who had given a donation to the church. He wrote, ‘Merry Christmas to everybody.’ Ian was sending his love to Billings.”