'He was always curious': USC honors Apsáalooke warrior, chief, scholar Joseph Medicine Crow

LOS ANGELES — While the last punch of winter was making its way toward Crow Country on Monday, a little bit of sunshine touched down on a tribute to an Apsáalooke man’s legacy in Los Angeles.

The University of Southern California unveiled the new name of one of its most recognizable buildings as the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow Center for International and Public Affairs, with three generations of the man’s family joining dozens of others for the ceremony.

“He was always curious. He never tired of learning. He wanted to know about everything,” his son Ron Medicine Crow told the Gazette.

Medicine Crow, an official Crow Tribe historian and war chief, was born in 1913 nearly a decade before the federal government recognized Indigenous people in the United States as citizens. He died in 2016 at age 102.

Raised in a log cabin near what is today Lodge Grass, Medicine Crow learned to ride a horse bareback and track game from his grandfathers, Yellowtail and One Star.

That knowledge laid the foundation for Medicine Crow’s career as a scholar, which began at Bacone College in Oklahoma. Previously known as Indian University, the campus was founded in the 1880s to provide Christian education to Native Americans. By the time Medicine Crow arrived at the campus in Muskogee, administrators prided themselves on offering the only college exclusively for Indigenous people in the U.S., according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. Medicine Crow attended the school through junior college, excelling academically while in competition with a fellow student, his son said.

Joe Medicine Crow reached USC in Los Angeles by way of Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon where he received his bachelor’s degree. His uncle, Robert Yellowtail, encouraged him to continue his education when jobs near his home were scarce for an Indigenous man with a college degree.

“Dad came back from Linfield, and really had no plans of going on. He tried to get a job on the reservation, and he applied to be an accountant for a reservoir that was being built up at the foot of the mountains above Lodge Grass…He was turned down, and come to find out, the superintendent of the project hired his own son, who only had an eighth-grade education,” Ron Medicine Crow said.

Yellowtail directed Medicine Crow toward Los Angeles through his connections at USC, where Medicine Crow applied for a series of scholarships and a work-study program to study archaeology and anthropology. It was while working maintenance for the USC athletic department that Medicine Crow found himself becoming an unofficial mascot for the Trojans, his son said, befriending several of the football players from Oklahoma.

“Dad was always proud of the fact that he was part of the glee club for the football team…And when they gave us a tour on Friday, on the screens all around the coliseum, they had my dad’s pictures,” Ron Medicine Crow said.

In 1939, Joe Medicine Crow became the first Crow tribal member to earn a master’s degree. For his degree in anthropology, he produced a 110-page thesis titled “The Effects of European Culture Contacts Upon the Economic, Social, and Religious Life of the Crow Indians.”

“Place names carry both the memory of the person named, and the beliefs of those who named them…A university does not get to rewrite its history, but we do have the power to telegraph to the world who we are and what we aspire to be now,” said USC President Carol L. Folt during Monday’s ceremony.

Folt also announced that two university students had earned a recently-established scholarship in Medicine Crow’s name, and would be attending classes on campus for the upcoming fall semester.

Drawing from his experiences of being raised on the Crow Reservation, and from the dozens of “old timers” who he interviewed, Medicine Crow cataloged the origins of the Apsáalooke Nation. He used that knowledge to explore the “two worlds” that the American Indian was forced into as Manifest Destiny relegated the continent’s first peoples to reservations, and in the process nearly wiped them out along with the buffalo.

“When I was a boy, I was taught to disregard and even to hate the white man. I was told that his morals were vile. He danced with his sisters,” he wrote in the foreword to his thesis. “He did not give presents to strangers…As a college man today, I am told that my people are primitives, savages and heathens.”

Two years after he wrote those words, Medicine Crow completed all the coursework needed for a doctorate from USC. He taught briefly at Chemawa Indian School in Oregon and worked in naval shipyards in Washington, his son told the Gazette. It was while writing his doctoral thesis that his education was interrupted by war.

“He got as far as completing his dissertation, and all he had to do was defend it before a panel of professors. But, for some reason he held off on that. Because Uncle Sam came calling…He went back home and enlisted,” Ron Medicine Crow said.

Joe Medicine Crow served three years in the U.S. Army. He came home from Europe a chief who the Crow people would refer to as High Bird, having achieved the four requirements needed for chieftaincy, known as counting coup. That included capturing 50 German horses.

The story goes, as recounted by his son, Medicine Crow was a scout in the 3rd Army as it made its advance toward Berlin. Late one evening, he spotted a corps of German SS officers riding on horseback, corralling the horses outside of a French villa. Medicine Crow relayed what he’d seen to his captain, who said they would take the Germans by surprise in the early morning.

Americans crept toward the villa under the cover of darkness. As they approached, Medicine Crow again saw the horses and asked his captain to give him the chance to lead the horses away to the Allied line. With the help of another soldier who held open the corral door, Medicine Crow snuck into the corral and mounted one of the military-trained horses with a war bridle made from his GI bedroll rope.

“As soon as he was ready, he gave the high-sign to his helper, and he shooed them out of there…In the Crow tradition, and the tradition in the Plains Indian warfare, when they go to capture horses they call it capture, not thievery. We didn’t think in that way. Rather than thinking of it as common thievery, or like a cattle rustler in the Wild West, this was counted as a war deed, to be counted as a coup,” Ron Medicine Crow said.

Medicine Crow worked at the Bureau of Indian Affairs until retiring in 1982, and never abandoned his role as a historian and storyteller for the Crow Tribe. He donated the hundreds of papers he’d collected to Little Big Horn College, which he helped found. His wealth of historical knowledge, combined with his abilities as a teacher and speaker, led him to consult with several museums and memorials, including the Little Bighorn Battlefield and the Smithsonian Institution.

At 90 years old, he returned to Los Angeles to finally take home an honorary doctorate in anthropology from USC. When Medicine Crow died in April of 2016, among those who mourned him was President Barack Obama, who honored Medicine Crow with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Darrin Old Coyote, then chairman of the Crow Tribe, told the Gazette, “He was a great man in two worlds.”

Medicine Crow began his thesis at USC noting that the Indian’s problems are the same as any U.S. citizen: human problems. He concluded writing that Indigenous people ask only for “a chance to show that he is capable of making good at the white man’s own game.”

“A higher education is very important for an Indian student, to get a career, to have a family, to be successful. I encourage them to be progressive and be a good citizen…improve the lives of those around them,” Ron Medicine Crow said. “Dad wanted people to live a good life. Dad was a person who lived a good life, he lived it to the fullest and wanted that for others. He wanted people to come back to the reservation and help the people in whichever way they could.”

Medicine Crow’s name at USC is replacing that of Rufus von KleinSmid, president of the university from 1921-1947. Campus leadership stripped his name from campus in 2020 due to his support of the bogus science of eugenics and sterilization programs. A university committee selected Medicine Crow’s name from a pool of about 200 people.

