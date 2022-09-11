'He was gone': Fentanyl death of young Billings man offers glimpse into the drug's rising toll

Editor's note: This story is part of an ongoing Gazette series examining the rise of fentanyl in our community. This article contains a few strong words that could offend some readers.

Bradley’s room was quiet.

The Angel family, two parents, two children, and a cycle of cats and dogs, had lived in the same West End house since moving to Billings nearly 30 years ago.

At home on a March morning last year were Bradley and his younger sister, Katie. Outside, the morning was clear but cold, the temperature nearly freezing.

After graduating high school, Katie had briefly moved to California and then returned home to live with her mother and Bradley, her parents having separated in 2020.

Katie was getting ready for work that morning. Her mother, Kristi, a postal carrier, was out delivering mail. Her father, Jon, a professional counselor, had moved to a home nearby that doubled as his office. Bradley, who was 24, was in his bedroom, the same one he'd slept in as a boy, a room full of trinkets he'd collected over his lifetime including the stuffed mouse he'd played with as a 5-year-old.

Katie opened Bradley's door and felt a rush of air chilled by a window left open during the night. Bradley wasn't moving. His skin was gray. He looked dead.

The night before, Bradley had taken an oxycodone tablet he'd gotten from a friend. Bradley had long struggled with his mental health and had self-medicated with oxy before. This time, the little pill was tainted with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine.

A dozen first responders poured into the house and tried to revive Bradley by squeezing doses of Narcan into his nostrils. Paramedics found a pulse and rushed him to St. Vincent's hospital where he remained on life support for six days. His body still breathed, but Bradley was dying.

His overdose rocked the family like a hand grenade, Katie said recently, catching her in the blast along with their parent's and Bradley's then-4-year-old son who was living with his mother.

'He was gone'

At the hospital, Bradley lay motionless. The number of family members holding vigil at his bedside was limited by COVID restrictions.

"His heart was beating, but he was gone,” his father recalled.

On March 22nd, Bradley’s body stopped breathing, his mother and grandmother nearby.

During 2021, the Angels were far from the only family grieving the loss of a loved one to fentanyl. Across the country last year, more than 71,000 people died from fentanyl overdose, the majority of those by accident.

This year in Montana alone, at least 47 people have died from fentanyl. Eighteen of those deaths were in Yellowstone County. At least 159 other people in the county survived an overdose, according to the Billings Police Department.

It's so bad on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation that after four fentanyl deaths and 17 overdoses in a single week this year, the nation declared a state of emergency.

In the Billings region, fentanyl overdoses have become so frequent that police and first-responders have reported deploying Narcan, a medication that can immediately reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, two or three times in a single shift. RiverStone, the county's public health agency, gives Narcan away to just about anyone who asks for it.

Among people Bradley's age in the United States, synthetic opioids like fentanyl are more deadly than guns or any other illicit drug, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Local law enforcement officers have seized shipments amounting to more than 10,000 fentanyl pills so far this year.

State officials, health care workers and coroners have only begun to appreciate the impact of what’s now acknowledged to be a public health crisis. Fentanyl, produced in huge batches by cartel super labs, has been seized by law enforcement as loose powder and by the thousands in the form of pills. Many of those pills are labeled with “M30,” mimicking the prescription drug oxycodone. Those pills have been bought on the streets of Billings, Miles City, Great Falls and nearly every other city in the state. The pills also arrive in the mail. The pill Bradley Angel died from was purchased by someone else on the dark web, a lawless, black-market slice of the internet.

Bradley was a tender boy

In 1994, the Angels, then just Jon and Kristi, came to Billings. Both got jobs at the Billings Gazette. Two years later, Bradley was born. By the time he could walk, he could also climb. He had to be pulled off a bookshelf by a sitter who struggled to keep up with him. When they exhausted trying to find someone to watch over Bradley, his parents brought him to the Gazette where he ran among the desks and looked in drawers. Bradley came of age in the newsroom, where Jon worked the day shift in IT, and Kristi worked nights as part of the editorial staff.

“Being a parent, you don’t know anything. You bring home this kid and you’re like, ‘What do we do now?’ We understood that we were trying to figure out what we were doing as we moved along,” Kristi Angel said recently.

Katie was born in 1999. A few days after the new baby left the hospital, Bradley, who’d gotten too accustomed to being an only child, asked his mom if she could take Katie back. But, hostilities toward his new sibling soon faded. His parents recounted in Bradley’s obituary that at four years old, Katie became tired while walking with her family through a state park in Arizona, and her parents pretended to leave her behind.

"We can't leave Katie," Bradley told his parents. "She won't live."

Books yes, school no

Bradley took to books, backpacking and collecting trinkets, but he didn’t take to school. Teachers all acknowledged his potential, but couldn’t help him find interest in classwork. His parents received a few calls from Billings police, but the most serious crime was when a teenage Bradley and a friend wrecked an occupied Port-a-Potty. Jon and Kristi covered the cost.

During his eighth-grade year at Will James Middle School, Kristi took the day off work to attend an entire day of school with Bradley. By the time they got to his science class, he’d sunk nearly beneath his desk.

“I said, ‘Don’t worry about going to class, doing your homework, or being on time.’ School was not his thing. He didn’t like it at all,” Kristi said. Bradley told his mom sarcasm kills.

It was also in eighth grade that Bradley’s parents first suspected he was using marijuana. It wasn’t until he turned 16 that Bradley’s parents confronted him about it. Bradley was blunt with his father. He was going to smoke pot, and he didn’t care how his parents felt about it.

“He said, ‘I don’t want to lie to you, but that’s what I’m going to do, and there’s nothing you can do to stop me.’ I thought for a second and in an odd way, I kind of respected that,” Jon Angel said. “I appreciated that he was being completely honest with me.

“Because of my line of work now, I’ve come to understand marijuana is benign in the lives of adults, but it’s distinctly destructive to an adolescent mind. I think I would have responded a little more forcefully to Brad’s marijuana use, if I'd known it at the time,” said Jon, who today works as a mental health counselor.

While Bradley was living at home, he lost two bags of pot he hadn't yet paid for, his dad tossing them in a dumpster three blocks away. Kristi disrupted Bradley's drug connections in high school by going through his text messages and responding to certain contacts, “Do not text my son for drugs.”

“And I went to the people at West High and told them, this is going down on your campus,” Kristi said.

The Angels walked the razor's edge and they navigated between their authority as parents and their son’s agency as he grew into adulthood. His parents didn’t know if he’d graduate until days before he got his diploma.

“It’s true that kids have their own agency. They get to make a lot of choices that parents don’t like. There’s no way to stop them from making scary choices. You try to keep the lines of communication open. You try to educate them about the risks their taking,” Jon said.

'I love you dad'

Bradley was always thinking, and he engaged often and deeply with his father as they both tried to make sense of his thoughts. His father would find books Bradley had plucked randomly from the family's bookshelves when he swept Bradley’s room for drugs.

Kristi and Jon were candid with their two children. Both kids started counseling in their teens. Jon said Bradley’s substance use, which worsened through high school, was self-medication. Just a year after graduating high school, two of Bradley's friends had died: one was struck and killed by a drunk driver, another killed himself.

In Jon's ambition to save his son, he packed him into an SUV for an 11-day road trip. Backpacking trips during the summer were common for the Angels, but Jon and Bradley drove north, rolling up more than 5,000 miles into Canada in 2013, in time to see the solstice on a lonely Arctic beach.

Jon brought a book on addiction to read to Bradley, a way of getting through to him the risks he was taking. The lectures didn't achieve what Jon had hoped, but he took hundreds of photos of Bradley enjoying himself on the trip, additions to the nearly 40,000 photos Jon has saved on a hard drive.

Bradley didn't seal himself away from his father. He unfurled thoughts on his life and dreams in conversations that would extend late into the night. They exchanged text messages, pages and pages of Bradley picking his father’s brain about morality as he hungered for guidance.

He texted his dad:

“The last time you were in Bozeman when we talked on the phone for like 3 hours, it was a deeply emotional and spiritual conversation for me but it just made me realize that there’s a million things I don’t know," Bradley wrote." Like, I knew that before but that talk really drove it home. It’s been giving me a lot of anxiety when I think about it but it's also super enriching when I think about it. I want to experience what you’ve experienced but it seems like I have to go through some really fucked-up shit to get to that apex that you've seen. It just makes me think that I have to experience something so dark to build a sense of self-worth. And I feel like I have already experienced the darkest darks that I can, losing two of my best friends in two years, two real brothers. Two guys that I really connected with and I still haven't even come close to any sort of enlightenment. Like obviously that's not the case but I feel like I'm really standing right on the edge of the pit and I can either jump in and get completely fucked or I can walk away with my experience and try to grow from it. I love you, dad.”

His father said he loved him, too.

Finding a friend

In looking for that sense of self-worth, Bradley worked a number of jobs, including helping to paint houses with Jon’s brother in Bozeman. It was while working at a Billings Burger King that he met a 16-year-old named David Reichenberg. At that time, Bradley was 21 and already had a son.

They fell into an easy friendship, leaving the kitchen to huddle in the manager’s office to watch music videos together. Soon, they were meeting at each other’s home. Bradley and David’s time together usually followed girlfriend breakups. It was after Bradley ended a relationship in early 2021 that they were together nearly every day. Those mellow nights together incubated a tight bond.

In an exchange of messages about a month before his overdose, Bradley told David that what they were was beautiful.

“People always talk about soulmates in like [a] romantic way but you’ve made me realize that there’s another type of soulmate and you’re it for me,” Bradley wrote.

Bradley's little sister

Katie grew up outside of her brother’s immediate orbit, bonded by little beyond music. Katie can’t remember too many displays of affection, but knew the two were artistically inclined. Bradley gave Katie her first set of acrylic paints in fifth grade, starting a hobby that's since persisted.

The past two years have been "a salad tosser of trauma," she said of her move to California, her parents' separation, and her brother's death.

"Nothing shakes me," she said.

She and Bradley had just started to reconcile over the year before his death, during brief car rides together and sharing which artists they were listening to, she said. She resents that fentanyl has stolen whatever chance she had of continuing to build that relationship.

Katie was working as a caregiver at an assisted living facility in Billings. She had confided in a coworker her anxiety over the potential of finding the body of an elderly resident.

“You will,” her coworker said. “And you don’t know when it’s going to happen.”

When she opened Bradley's door that morning, nothing moved or made a sound. And then, she was calling 911. The dispatcher asked her to stay on the line until an ambulance arrived, but she couldn’t do that. She hung up, and called her parents.

“Nothing compares to being the one that tells someone their kid is dead, twice in a row. Mom didn’t believe it. Dad was doubtful,” she said.

If you have two children and one of them has died, Katie said, your first thought is going to be what’s happened to the other one. She wanted to be the voice that let her parents know she was still alive, and wanted to exercise what little control she had that morning. In making those calls, she said, her parents got the “clearest, closest option to the truth.”

People in uniforms flooded into her home and paramedics administered Naloxone to revive Bradley. Police peppered her with questions about how Bradley got the drugs. By the time her parents arrived, medical crews had a pulse, and Bradley was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital. Katie, in shock, said it felt like she was plugged into a wall.

“It just felt like there was electricity going through me the entire time. I did not feel like I was in the driver’s seat,” she said.

Over the next week, Bradley’s heart kept beating, and members of his family paraded in and out of his room. At his side, his sister spoke to him. She told him about his son, Sabastian. She also joked that he’d found a great way of getting out of house-sitting for his dad. Leading up to the day doctors took him off life support, she watched her brother’s body change, but never looked away.

“This is the only chance that I would have to look, be present and show up. Not knowing is so much worse, and I would rather be the one to have found him than anyone else,” she said.

Even off life support, Bradley didn’t go quietly. As an organ donor, surgeons waited so he could make good on his donations. But he kept breathing for four more hours unassisted; too long for him to be able to donate anything but his eyes and few tissues.

His mother recalled the day he died. He left her life the way he'd always lived, she said between exhausted sighs: sad, funny and misunderstood.

“I really tried to understand him,” she said.

An empty bed

Memories of Bradley, and his sense of humor, are preserved. His bedroom hasn’t been changed since he died. His shirts and sweaters still hang in his closet, some of which didn’t arrive until the month after he died. His mother pulled one of them to showcase, a black shirt reading “Kanye 2020” across the front. The stuffed mouse his father bought for him still looks out from his chest of drawers onto an empty bed. One of the thousands of pictures of Bradley occasionally make their way into Jon’s texts to his family.

“I know that they’ve also suffered…That’s a strange and difficult part of this is that I also feel responsible for helping my family with their own grief. In the midst of my own destruction, I have to take care of other people to, so sending photos, I hope it’s a way of keeping him alive and present in their memories. One of the worst things you can do as a therapist is to shut down and move on and not continue to talk and share stories and relish good memories,” Jon said.

“It’s a new kind of pain. You could sit there and ask me questions and talk about it, but still I can assure you that you really have no idea just how profound the loss is,” he said.

Sabastian, and Bradley, live on

As a 19-year-old, Bradley was in the hospital for a very different reason. His son Sabastian was being born. Bradley was laying prone on the hospital floor. He hadn't eaten and was worried about his girlfriend whose complicated labor forced a caesarian section. Nurses attended to Bradley as he waited for his son to arrive.

A few hours later, he was holding the newborn Sabastian in his arms. Bradley would go to his grave with Sabastian's birthdate tattooed on his arm.

Sabastian now spends weekends with his grandparents, who share stories of his father and see Bradley in Sabastian’s knack for wisecracks and collecting trinkets. The Angels don’t hide from Sabastian the fact that his father is gone.

Sabastian's obsession is cars, and like his dad, he has a quick wit.

“Wishing wells are a scam,” he told his grandfather recently, “You’re just throwing money into a hole made of bricks and boards!”

On Sept. 10, Sabastian will turn six. His birthday comes just a few weeks after his father's birthday. And now, there is a new birthday to celebrate. David Riechenberg, Bradley's soulmate friend, has named his new son Bradley.

“From the moment Bradley died, I knew I wanted to do that for him. If he was a boy, I wanted to name him Bradley, or Angel if she was a girl…He was the greatest person I’ll ever meet,” David said.