Editor's note: This is the first of two stories examining the rising homicide rate in Yellowstone County. On Monday, we examine the statistics and what the rising murder rate, and increase in the number of guns, means for law enforcement.

The last thing Brett Cody Ness told his parents was that he loved them.

The 24-year-old visited Chad and Anita Ness in late April 2020 to pick up an archery target. The avid hunter wanted to plant the target in the yard of a shop where he worked for his father. On April 27, with work done for the day, Brett met his dad to grab the target.

When he was a student at Billings Senior High, he was a good enough wrestler to attract college scholarship offers. Instead, he opted to join his dad working in construction and home restoration. Brett wasn’t a big man, but he was strong and proud, placing several times in the class AA state tournament. Off the mat, he was kind of a klutz. The print of his size 9-and-a-half boot is frozen in cement on the side of a home where he’d been doing masonry work earlier that day.

Inside the shop on Florine Lane, Brett gutted, modified and fixed a fleet of vehicles, from classic hot rods to imports to clunkers. A gearhead from early on, he kept his and his friend’s cars and motorcycles running.

One morning his father walked into the shop and saw an old, brown four-door Chevy Impala. Brett had brought in a stranger’s car that needed a new water pump. He had just met the car's owner and offered to help. More than 250 people passed by Brett’s coffin before he was cremated. Among them was the woman whose Impala Brett brought back to life.

Cars and speed are what Brett loved, and his 4-year-old daughter. He taught her to sing and dance. Those moments are saved in the hours of videos Brett recorded and sent to his parents.

As he drove away from them with his archery target in April 2020, Brett rolled down the window of his Nissan Xterra. He said goodbye, and he loved them. Anita said she loved him, too.

Later that afternoon, Alexander Laforge shot Brett in the head.

Brett’s death was one of at least 19 homicides in Yellowstone County in 2020, a record-setting year of violence for the county and the nation. Through 2022, according to a preliminary count from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, a total of 45 people in Yellowstone County have died violently.

The years spanning 2020-2022 marked the highest spike in homicides countywide in more than a decade. Violent deaths in Yellowstone County dropped to 10 in 2021, then rose to 16 in 2022. So far this year, Billings police have already opened two new homicide investigations. Most recently, 21-year-old Beau Harlan Beaumont was shot dead outside of a Billings night club earlier this month. On Jan. 9, Carlos Delao was shot in the head by a carjacker in Midtown Billings.

The 'enforcer'

Laforge came to Brett’s home on Florine Lane on April 26. Laforge, often called an "enforcer," wanted money from someone who wasn't there, and Brett refused to give him anything. When Laforge returned the next day, he had six other people with him. They drove to Brett's single-story residence in separate vehicles. Of the five men who approached Brett’s house, two had handguns: James Posey Fisher and Laforge. One of the five men, Brian Dean Pretty Weasel, had given Laforge a .45 Smith and Wesson. Laforge banged on Brett's front door, luring the 24-year-old into an ambush.

Brett came out of his house with a baseball bat. He first went toward Fisher, who pulled a handgun from his waistband. Brett then turned to Laforge and Pretty Weasel, and Laforge shot him with Pretty Weasel’s .45.

“Brett was 165 pounds, and he wasn’t afraid of anybody. Brett stood toe-to-toe, nose-to-nose with Alex…We heard this in testimony in court: Brett died because Alex’s ego got hurt,” Chad said.

Five people have been sentenced following Brett’s murder, and with the exception of a few hearings restricted by COVID-19 measures, his parents have attended the procedures for all five.

Should have been in prison

Raisha Blacksmith, who drove one of the vehicles to Brett’s house, and away from it after he was shot, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. The other driver, Kristy Alden, admitted to the same charge. Fisher was sentenced to 20 years for assault with a weapon. His prison time will run concurrent to a five-year federal manslaughter sentence he received in 2022 after he admitted to fatally stabbing a man on the Crow Reservation.

Last month, Brian Pretty Weasel was sentenced to 15 years for assault with a weapon by accountability. Chad and Anita testified in court.

“I want them to see me every time. I want them to know that he was loved,” Anita said.

Of the five people charged in connection to Brett’s murder, only one maintained his innocence through trial. In October 2021, a Yellowstone County jury convicted Laforge of deliberate homicide. Judge Donald Harris sentenced him to 110 years in Montana State Prison. He will not be eligible for parole until 2072. If he’s still alive by then, he’ll be in his 90s.

Before killing Brett, Laforge had been sentenced for at least seven felonies and more than 20 misdemeanors. He had spent only about three years of his adult life, according to county prosecutors, outside of custody or supervision.

"Laforge, he's a career criminal. He never should have been out of prison," Chad said.

'Go ahead and go'

After saying goodbye to Brett, a friend of his called Anita saying there were cops and ambulances on Florine Lane. The couple rolled onto the street and found a congregation of police and emergency crews. Chad spoke with officers to get them access to his shop’s security cameras. A cop told Anita her son was sent to an emergency room with a gunshot wound to his head, and she pulled her husband away from the scene. Anita told Chad that Brett had been shot, and they needed to see him. Nothing else mattered.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions at Billings Clinic at the time, Chad and Anita had to wait about an hour before they could see him. When a nurse asked if they were ready to see their son, Anita said yes. A nurse said Brett had a pulse, giving his parents a spark of hope. That spark went out when they saw their son.

Laforge shot Brett less than two feet away. Brett had no brain activity by the time Anita and Chad reached him.

A nurse told Anita that Brett was on a blood pressure medication to keep his body alive for organ donation. Surrounded by his family and friends at the hospital, he was taken off the medication. For the 30 minutes that it took for his heart to stop, Anita laid her head on her son’s chest. He died about two hours after he was shot.

“I continued to lay on him until the nurse told me he was gone… My first instinct was to tell him to fight, and then after I knew it wasn't going to happen, I told him it was alright to go ahead and go,” Anita said.

Brett stayed alive long enough for his corneas, bones and tissues to be donated.

Chad testified in court that his son was no saint. He later told the Gazette it was wrong to describe his son that way. Brett made mistakes, Chad said, mistakes he was trying to fix until the day he was killed. A few weeks before he died, Brett told his parents he was using meth. Chad and Anita had their suspicions.

They knew he smoked pot during his teens, Anita said, but she overlooked it because she didn’t want to harm their relationship. When he said he was using meth, Anita told Brett she didn’t want to bury him. The admission was hard for Brett, since the last thing he wanted to do was disappoint his father.

When Brett asked Chad for a few days off to try and sober up, his dad told him to take all the time he needed. On the third day of his self-imposed detox, Brett sent a selfie to his mom. It was one of hundreds he’d taken since his high school days. He said he felt better, and he looked better.

When they cleared out their son’s home, Brett’s parents found a whiteboard marked with Brett’s plan for the day he died. He was scheduled to attend a sobriety meeting.

In the shop

“I couldn’t come in here for the longest time,” Chad said in the shop where his son honed his mechanical skills. The shop is next door to what was Brett's home on Florine Lane.

Nearly three years after his murder, an old lantern Brett and his brother salvaged dangled from a shelf. Old stereo equipment ripped from cars filled more shelves. A pizza box sat on a table Brett forged from scrap metal. Another work table was broken when Brett danced on it. If he could have, Brett would have slept in the shop, Chad said.

“Every day for me is a celebration of Brett because we’re doing what Brett did for a living. He fought it, at first, but he enjoyed it," Chad said. To his father's chagrin, Brett worked with earbuds that hummed with his favorite music throughout his workday.

Brett sent a lifetime’s worth of cars, trucks and motorcycles out of the shop ready for the road. Since he bought his first pickup, a 1994 green Ford dubbed the “garbage truck,” Brett was addicted to the rush of horsepower, whether it was on four wheels or two.

“He was a gifted rider. That's how I thought Brett was going to die, is from speed, I honestly did. That's how he should have died,” Chad said.

At least once a day

There’s a patch of timber off C A Road near the Bull Mountains where Brett’s parents spread his ashes. In this area, Brett bagged his first elk while playing hooky from work at the tail-end of elk season in 2019. A few hours after he called in sick, Chad got a call from Brett saying he needed help dressing out the animal. "That kid hunted years and years and years and walked and walked and walked to get an elk."

The patch of timber where they met Brett is where Anita feels closest to him, she said.

There are two more vehicles Chad and Anita want to bring into the Florine Lane shop and restore. One is Brett's first Harley Davidson. The second is his green Ford pickup. Chad aims to get it ready for the road and give it to Brett’s daughter, who is now 7.

“We have time,” Chad said.

Since the night he died, Chad and Anita haven’t stopped talking about Brett. Cruises honoring Brett sent strings of cars, be they classics or imports, through the streets of Billings. Outside of sharing their story in court with attorneys and judges, they’ve met with friends to share memories of Brett. On anniversaries, of his birthday and the day he died, and nights in between, the 49-year-olds go out for drinks with Brett’s friends.

“We’ve never not talked about Brett. I say his name at least once a day,” Anita said.