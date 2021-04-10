Head of St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation stepping down

The executive director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation will step down from his position at the end of the month.

SCL Health St. Vincent Healthcare announced Saturday that Ty Elkin, who headed the fundraising and charity branch of the nonprofit healthcare organization for more than two years, will be leaving his role to serve as vice president of Stockman Bank.

“I am grateful for the continued support of the community for the work we do and I look forward to continuing to play a role in advancing our community impact efforts in the years to come. Billings is my home and this work is dear to my heart,” Elkin said in a press release from SCL Health.

Prior to becoming the executive director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, Elkin has served as the president of Yellowstone Bank and the Big Sky Economic Development Authority. Other local organizations that the Montana State University Billings graduate has been a part of include the Breakfast Exchange Club, the Yellowstone County Relay for Life and the Billings Chamber of Commerce.