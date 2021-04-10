Head of St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation stepping down

The executive director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation will step down from his position at the end of the month.
SCL Health St. Vincent Healthcare announced Saturday that Ty Elkin, who headed the fundraising and charity branch of the nonprofit healthcare organization for more than two years, will be leaving his role to serve as vice president of Stockman Bank.
“I am grateful for the continued support of the community for the work we do and I look forward to continuing to play a role in advancing our community impact efforts in the years to come. Billings is my home and this work is dear to my heart,” Elkin said in a press release from SCL Health.
Prior to becoming the executive director of the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation, Elkin has served as the president of Yellowstone Bank and the Big Sky Economic Development Authority. Other local organizations that the Montana State University Billings graduate has been a part of include the Breakfast Exchange Club, the Yellowstone County Relay for Life and the Billings Chamber of Commerce.
Along with serving as executive director for the foundation starting in February 2019, Elkin became member of St. Vincent Healthcare's senior leadership team.
Megan Mahncke, the president of SCL Health Foundations, said in the press release that the news was bittersweet, but Elkin would continue to support the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation by joining its board of directors in the future.
"Ty has had such a positive impact while he’s been with us for the past two years and we are happy he will be able to pursue his passion in banking,” she said.
Following Elkin’s last day with the organization on April 30, St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation member Heather Bergeson will serve as interim executive director until a replacement can be found.