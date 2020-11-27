 Skip to main content
Head-on collision on South 56th Street West puts one in hospital
One person is in the hospital after a head-on crash that occurred between Laurel and Billings Friday evening.

Multiple agencies responded to South 56th Street West, near Neibauer Road, just after 6 p.m. A red sedan was traveling southbound on South 56th Street West, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Snelling, when it drifted into the northbound lane.

The sedan collided with an SUV, totaling both vehicles. Two people were traveling in the SUV, Snelling said. 

The driver of the sedan, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Snelling said the woman is suspected of driving under the influence.

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office had a section of the road closed until both vehicles could be towed. Engines with the Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response also came to the scene.

