Health care workers need public support now more than ever, Billings nurse says

“We’re short staffed so it’s like pick-up shifts here and work extra here. But then when you are here it’s harder,” she said Tuesday.

The normal support from additional staff isn’t there, May said. At times, May became emotional while speaking about the tremendous stress she and other staff were under.

“It does take a toll,” May said, adding that the work, especially for those caring for COVID-19 patients, is mentally and physically exhausting.

Work-life balance has been difficult to maintain as she works overtime, but crucial to her mental health.

Beyond the unusual stress of living under a pandemic, health care workers feel added pressure to stay isolated and healthy while off work, she said.

“You don’t want to be out (socializing) because you don’t know if you’ve been exposed or not,” May said, adding she felt the hospital environment was safe because of the safety precautions.

For months May has been unable to see friends or family. She's particularly missed seeing her elderly grandparents who are in lockdown in an assisted living facility.

“It is here and people are catching it quickly. Wear your masks,” May said.