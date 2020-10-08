Health care workers need public support now more than ever, Billings nurse says

Lindsie May, like many health care workers who are stressed and overworked, tries to strike a semblance of a work-life balance.
For months the St. Vincent health care nurse hasn’t really seen friends or family as she picks up shifts and works overtime.
Beyond the unusual stress of living and working under a pandemic May, 29, feels the added pressure to stay isolated and healthy while off work. She’s seen her own co-workers fall ill to COVID-19.
May is tired and burnt out.
A continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County has stretched the regional health care hub thin. Health care providers are overworked as the county sees record high case counts and hospitalizations. As of Wednesday the county had more than 1,100 active cases and accounted for nearly a quarter of the state's active cases.
As hospital staff are working harder, many are beset with the virus.
As of Tuesday, more than 40 out of about 2,100 staff members at St. Vincent, both non-clinical and clinical, were out sick with COVID-19 or quarantining awaiting test results, BJ Gilmore, Chief Nursing Officer said in an emailed statement.
“In all of these cases, the source of contact has been traced outside of work,” he said.
In early September the hospital brought in extra nurses from Colorado to help with staffing constraints, and many of those nurses agreed to stay up to four weeks. There are currently 18 Colorado nurses in Billings, Gilmore said.
Staff members at Billings Clinic have also been out quarantining, according to spokesperson Zach Benoit.
"Our staff work incredibly hard and provide safe, quality care even with these challenges, but they are stretched from the sustained increasing COVID cases," he said.
Out of about 4,500 staff, 71 staff are quarantining, 39 of whom work in clinical areas. To try to combat the staff shortage the clinic has brought in about 60 nurses, 30 nurse assistants, about 10 lab techs and five respiratory therapists of temporary staff, in additional to staff from partner clinics, Benoit said.
St. Vincent is currently marked in the “red status,” as RiverStone Health defines it, meaning “stressed operations/critical concerns.” Billings Clinic is in the "yellow status," officials said Tuesday, meaning needs were beginning to outpace capacity.
Health officials at St. Vincent told The Billings Gazette Tuesday evening the hospital was in the red due to multiple reasons, including the overall rate of positive cases in Yellowstone County and the state as a whole, the hospital’s “high overall patient census” and a high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
St. Vincent had 49 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 10 of whom were in the Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday.
Billings Clinic had 38 COVID-19 inpatients on Wednesday, 16 who were in an ICU. Eight are on ventilators. In Montana, 235 people were hospitalized from the virus on Wednesday.
Burnt out
In March and April quiet evenings in Billings would erupt with the sounds of howling. Signs and posters supporting health care workers on the front line of COVID-19 care adorned lawns, the hospitals’ hallways and social media.
While she knows that community support is still there, it doesn’t feel visceral anymore, May said.
“We were feeling support but we weren’t in the trenches,” May said. “ … We need that support now more, because COVID-19 is here and very present.”
Although not working in the COVID-19 unit, May has felt the effects of staff constraints where she works on the Cardiac Telemetry floor.
Float and other available staff who would normally fill in as needed are being nearly exclusively assigned to the COVID-19 unit, she said.
“We’re short staffed so it’s like pick-up shifts here and work extra here. But then when you are here it’s harder,” she said Tuesday.
The normal support from additional staff isn’t there, May said. At times, May became emotional while speaking about the tremendous stress she and other staff were under.
“It does take a toll,” May said, adding that the work, especially for those caring for COVID-19 patients, is mentally and physically exhausting.
Work-life balance has been difficult to maintain as she works overtime, but crucial to her mental health.
Beyond the unusual stress of living under a pandemic, health care workers feel added pressure to stay isolated and healthy while off work, she said.
“You don’t want to be out (socializing) because you don’t know if you’ve been exposed or not,” May said, adding she felt the hospital environment was safe because of the safety precautions.
For months May has been unable to see friends or family. She's particularly missed seeing her elderly grandparents who are in lockdown in an assisted living facility.
“It is here and people are catching it quickly. Wear your masks,” May said.
Another way the public can support health care workers is to participate in the SAINTS Ball, the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation's biggest annual fundraising event.
The scholarship helps retain and attract nurses to St. Vincent and is a way to tangibly support nurses and health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“St. Vincent Healthcare understands that our human capital is our most valuable asset and we are committed to acquire, retain and support talented and experienced medical professionals,” said Ty Elkin, executive director at St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation.
May received the scholarship in 2012. She’s worked at the Billings hospital for seven years and said the scholarship provided support while she pursued her education and a level of job security post-graduation.
“It fosters a good group of nurses, and I think the nurses at St. V's are incredible and the Nelles (Scholarship) helps bring them here,” May said.
The program, named for Ralph Nelles, was created in 2002 to provide support to Billings' medical community.
It provides scholarships to student nurses and financial support to medical professionals at St. Vincent Healthcare who are looking to advance their medical skills and knowledge. The scholarships are awarded to up to 35 tenured nursing students (up to $210,000 per year in tuition assistance) who have agreed to work at St. Vincent Healthcare upon graduation.
Donations may be made online at svh.org/SAINTS, by texting SAINTS to 32037, or by calling 406-294-5910 on Thursday, Oct. 8.
Continuing to climb
The rise in cases come as hospital officials and public health officers implore the public to follow guidelines and wear masks to help curb the spread.
On Monday, about 230 Montana health care providers signed a letter asking the public to do their part in flattening the curve as COVID-19 cases surge. Most providers who signed the letter were from Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Montanans need to take individual, personal responsibility in curbing the spread of the virus, Gov. Steve Bullock said during a Wednesday press conference on the state's COVID-19 situation.
Bullock cited the letter from health care workers in his plea for people to do their part in stopping the spread.
"Pandemics don’t go away on their own. And they also don’t spread on their own, either. It’s our actions as Montanans that have brought our total case count to over 16,000 and to nearly 200 deaths," Bullock said.
Bullock also commended Yellowstone County, which he said was "an area of real concern in the state," for saying it would institute more restrictions if cases don't begin to tick downward.
Monday Public Health Officer John Felton said the county may tighten restrictions by the end of October, or sooner, if the situation doesn't improve.
"I've discussed the concerning rise in cases with our medical experts and the leadership of our two hospital systems," Felton said Monday. "Together we've concluded that the increasing rate of COVID-19 is more than we can accommodate."
