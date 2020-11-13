 Skip to main content
Health care workers receive gift cards donated by Billings residents, organizations
editor's pick alert top story

Health care workers receive gift cards donated by Billings residents, organizations

Healthcare Appreciation Day

Workers from RiverStone Health pose on a fire truck from ExxonMobil on Healthcare Appreciation Day on Friday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone Economic Response and Recovery Team began distributing more than $80,000 worth of gift cards to health care workers Friday that were purchased and donated by city residents.

The donations were given to workers including janitorial staff, nurses, physicians and others in honor of Healthcare Appreciation Day as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

The cards were distributed to Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health, Advanced Care Hospital of Montana, St. John's United, Rimrock Foundation, and the Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center, said Kelly McCandless, Billings Chamber of Commerce director of communications and workforce development.

The campaign also helped generate more money flow to local businesses, McCandless said.

Healthcare Appreciation Day

Steve Arveschoug of Big Sky Economic Development hands a gift card to Claire Oakley of RiverStone Health on Healthcare Appreciation Day on Friday.

Donations were collected through $10 gift cards purchased at businesses over the course of a week. Health care workers and support staffers received cards to coffee shops, restaurants, retailers and more.

The Billings Community Foundation helped set up a fund that collected the money.

"The community saw an opportunity to say thank you," McCandless said.

Chamber gift cards

Billings Clinic staff members look over a selection of the early 10,000 gift cards that were handed out to healthcare workers on Healthcare Appreciation Day on Friday.

The Billings Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Yellowstone Economic Response and Recovery Team, bought cards from about 100 businesses over the week, while other city residents bought and donated cards. 

More than enough were donated, and the response and recovery team plans to donate them to more health care workers next week.

Healthcare Appreciation Day

Nearly 10,000 gift cards were handed out to healthcare workers on Healthcare Appreciation Day on Friday.
Chamber gift cards

Dan Carter, of ExxonMobile, puts out "Billings Strong" signs at Billings Clinic as nearly 10,000 gift cards were handed out to healthcare workers on Healthcare Appreciation Day on Friday.
