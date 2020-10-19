Health experts push for flu vaccinations amid COVID-19 pandemic

“The idea would be that, if we can reduce the flu cases, we can reduce the burden on the health care system,” said Bekki Wehner, bureau chief of DPHHS’s Communicable Disease and Prevention department.

COVID-19, the flu and the common cold exhibit similar symptoms and spread through surfaces and through aerosolized particles in the air. Doctors must test patients for a definitive diagnosis, and it’s possible for someone to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, according to Dr. Katherine Lysinger, a pediatrician with Billings Clinic.

Kids are more susceptible to catching the flu, and kids younger than five years old are at higher risk of complications and death due to the flu, Lysinger said. Kids also spread it to classmates at school and to family members.

“We’re still learning more and more about COVID-19, but so far, it appears that kids are actually doing better than adults, but that’s not the case with flu,” Lysinger said.

Parents should vaccinate their kids starting at six months of age, not only to keep them healthy, Lysinger said, but to keep them in school. Whether a child has the flu, a cold, or COVID-19, a pending test may keep them and their siblings out of school.