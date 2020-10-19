Health experts push for flu vaccinations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health care experts are trying to prevent a “twindemic” as flu season begins and COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Montana.
The upcoming flu season may bring more challenges as people continue to become infected with COVID-19. Health care experts suggest getting a flu shot to minimize the burden on hospitals already feeling stressed by the number of COVID-19 patients, and to help keep kids healthy in schools.
Flu cases stress hospitals every season, so it’s especially important to get a flu vaccine this year, said Stacey Anderson, an epidemiologist with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
As of Saturday, Oct. 17, Billings Clinic had more than 90% of its beds occupied with patients, and had 64 admitted COVID-19 patients. St. Vincent Healthcare had between 70% and 90% of its beds occupied, with 52 admitted COVID-19 patients, according to the COVID-19 hospital occupancy and capacity report published by DPHHS.
The state's COVID-19 map reported 588 new COVID-19 cases and 9,139 total active cases on Sunday.
“The idea would be that, if we can reduce the flu cases, we can reduce the burden on the health care system,” said Bekki Wehner, bureau chief of DPHHS’s Communicable Disease and Prevention department.
COVID-19, the flu and the common cold exhibit similar symptoms and spread through surfaces and through aerosolized particles in the air. Doctors must test patients for a definitive diagnosis, and it’s possible for someone to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, according to Dr. Katherine Lysinger, a pediatrician with Billings Clinic.
Kids are more susceptible to catching the flu, and kids younger than five years old are at higher risk of complications and death due to the flu, Lysinger said. Kids also spread it to classmates at school and to family members.
“We’re still learning more and more about COVID-19, but so far, it appears that kids are actually doing better than adults, but that’s not the case with flu,” Lysinger said.
Parents should vaccinate their kids starting at six months of age, not only to keep them healthy, Lysinger said, but to keep them in school. Whether a child has the flu, a cold, or COVID-19, a pending test may keep them and their siblings out of school.
And while no one can predict what this flu season will be like, health guidelines like social distancing and mandatory masking may reduce the number of cases, said Dr. Susan Petersen, who works at one of SCL Health Medical Group's walk-in clinics in Billings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that mitigation measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, along with a flu vaccine, may have helped reduce flu activity in the southern hemisphere.
However, even with guidelines, cases continue to rise in the state, Petersen said.
“It’s much more effective to get that flu shot and to try and help limit your risk of getting flu,” she said. “As much as the other measures will help and it’ll be great if they do, I don’t think we can rely on that alone.”
Vaccinations are so important that Billings Clinic is mandating that all employees receive a flu shot this year to protect staff and patients, said Dr. Neil Ku, Billings Clinic’s chief infectious disease specialist.
St. Vincent Healthcare associates and providers who have direct patient contact or perform services at an SCL Health care site are required to get a flu shot or submit a medical or religious exemption request, said Tracy Neary, SCL Health Montana interim regional vice president of human resources in an email. This is the first year the hospital has implemented this requirement.
There are some misconceptions about flu shots, Ku said. The vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, and some believe that people are more likely to get the flu after receiving a flu shot. Ku said this isn’t the case.
“There is really no good reason not to get the vaccine,” Ku said.
Flu season in Montana usually occurs from October through June, when the number of cases typically peak in December and January. In 2019, there were over 11,000 flu cases, over 500 hospitalizations and 41 deaths related to flu illness, according to DPHHS’s Anderson.
Billings Clinic has been holding seasonal flu shot clinics, with the next one scheduled Nov. 7 starting at 9 a.m. at 801 N. 29th St. Shots are administered by appointment only, so those seeking a vaccine should call 406-238-2501 ahead of time, according to Billings Clinic's website.
SCL Health Medical Group walk-in clinics are open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week and offer flu shots as well. The clinics are located on Broadwater Avenue, downtown and in the Heights.
Most drug stores and grocery stores also offer flu shots.
"We know this is one thing that we can control and we’re going to push for it,” Ku said.
