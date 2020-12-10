Health officer order extended, vaccine update provided at RiverStone press conference

During the press conference Felton also provided an update on the county's COVID-19 educational liason program, funded by federal money distributed by the state.

The liaisons received 296 complaints through RiverStone Health and another 221 through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Of the complaints received 89% were about customers or employees not wearing masks. The other 11% concerned a variety of things like a lack of social distancing, businesses being open after 10 p.m., or a lack of signage informing the public about requirements.

Between Nov. 16 and Dec. 6 the liaison visited 189 businesses in the county that were the subject of complaints. Felton said they were for the most part in compliance but where non-compliance was noted the liaisons educated the businesses about how to achieve compliance.

The efficacy of the vaccine in Yellowstone County will also be reliant on public participation. While Yellowstone County hasn't been polled specifically, Felton said national surveys have shown that half the United States population may be concerned about becoming vaccinated.

Felton described how he thinks as the vaccine is increasingly proven safe and effective in early priority groups there will be a higher vaccine uptake and greater public willingness to go through the process.