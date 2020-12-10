Health officer order extended, vaccine update provided at RiverStone press conference

During a press conference at RiverStone Health on Thursday, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton extended the latest health officer order through Jan. 31, 2021.
The extension comes as Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare expect a first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week. The hospitals are expecting less than 2,000 doses. It's likely that all of those doses go towards vaccinating healthcare workers who are in direct contact with people who have COVID-19, according to Felton.
Senior care facilities in the county, which are a high-priority group for vaccinations, will be receiving vaccines from a separate supply line, according to Felton.
Calling it "one of the great unknowns," Felton said "we don't know how rapidly doses will come into the community."
"But we do know that those top-tier groups, healthcare workers and first responders, is a pretty good number of people. It's gonna take awhile to work through that group."
The health officer did say that as more people become vaccinated, especially among vulnerable populations, he expects CDC guidance to change, in particular with regards to hospital visitation.
The entire process of trying to vaccinate the population to effectively slow the transmission of COVID-19 is expected to extend into the summer in a Yellowstone County community that is already facing critical case numbers that have lead to high transmission, hospitalizations and deaths.
"We are still at extreme risk of overwhelming our healthcare system and our public health system even as we see these decreases," Felton said. He also again urged people to follow public health guidelines intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Cases per 100,000 population have been decreasing in Yellowstone County since Thanksgiving week, but concern remains about a related increase in cases, and the Unified Health Command is also warily eyeing the continuing holiday season as another source of transmission and case increases.
The county peaked the week before Thanksgiving at 108 cases per 100,000 population. The week of Thanksgiving the county recorded 74 cases per 100,000 population. The week after Thanksgiving the county recorded a daily average of 69 cases per 100,000 population.
Despite successive reports of lower daily average cases per 100,000, the county remains well above the daily average of 25 cases per 100,000 population that Felton described as the threshold identified by infectious disease experts for critical case numbers. He called the county's weekly average of cases per 100,000 "dangerously high."
Yellowstone County had 4,200 COVID-19 cases in November, which is the most the county has reported in a single month. If each person had four close contacts, Felton estimated that 21,000 people, or the equivalent of the populations of Havre, Whitefish and Glasgow combined, would have needed to be isolated or quarantined last month at some point.
Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare averaged 138 COVID-19 inpatients each day through November, and had between 29 and 41 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Units every day.
Twenty-six county residents died last month as a result of COVID-19. Felton described most them as older adults, but noted that some were in their 30s and 40s. The county has reported 129 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Two more Yellowstone County deaths were announced Thursday. One of thep people who died was a woman in her 80s. She died Monday. The other person who died was a man in his 70s. He died Tuesday. Both died while hospitalized in Yellowstone County.
Meanwhile the United States is continuing to reach new highs in cases and deaths per day. More than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported nationwide Wednesday. Montana has reported 39 deaths so far this week, including eight in a Thursday morning update.
While vaccination will help with the ongoing struggle in Yellowstone County to slow the spread of COVID-19, availability and the timing of future shipments remains uncertain.
Felton said based on what he has heard from the CDC it's going to take through the summer and into the early fall to get a large proportion of the population vaccinated.
"So I think we need to plan on being careful and doing what we need to do through at least the summer of 2021," he said.
He also acknowledge the hardships of the pandemic.
"These are difficult times. These challenging times of loss, grief and worry...sometimes people don't know where to turn for help with those feelings. These feelings are often heightened during the holiday season," he said.
Felton announced that RiverStone has partnered with How Right Now, which he described as a CDC initiative that offers information and support to help people cope and be resilient.
The website howrightnow.org has resources from "trusted organizations" and personal stories of how people are coping with the pandemic, according to Felton.
Another resource people can use is the Montana Crisis Recovery hotline. People can call 877-503-0833 to get free confidential counseling services from trained crisis counselors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays.
Felton also noted that the Crisis Text Line is available 24 hours seven days a week by texting "mt" to the number 741-741.
Another 24-hour resource he noted is the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or 800-273-8255.
Lastly, Felton said people can also call the Montana Warm Line on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and noon till 9 p.m. on weekends at 877-688-3377.
During the press conference Felton also provided an update on the county's COVID-19 educational liason program, funded by federal money distributed by the state.
The liaisons received 296 complaints through RiverStone Health and another 221 through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Of the complaints received 89% were about customers or employees not wearing masks. The other 11% concerned a variety of things like a lack of social distancing, businesses being open after 10 p.m., or a lack of signage informing the public about requirements.
Between Nov. 16 and Dec. 6 the liaison visited 189 businesses in the county that were the subject of complaints. Felton said they were for the most part in compliance but where non-compliance was noted the liaisons educated the businesses about how to achieve compliance.
The efficacy of the vaccine in Yellowstone County will also be reliant on public participation. While Yellowstone County hasn't been polled specifically, Felton said national surveys have shown that half the United States population may be concerned about becoming vaccinated.
Felton described how he thinks as the vaccine is increasingly proven safe and effective in early priority groups there will be a higher vaccine uptake and greater public willingness to go through the process.
"So, we'll have some experience. People will be able to talk about their experience with the vaccine and how they did. And so hopefully, by the time we get to the general public, there'll be a better sense of confidence and comfort with the vaccine," Felton said.
Aside from the extension, one exception for hours of operation was introduced.
Fuel stations located within one mile of the interstate can remain open beyond the restricted hours of operation only if "pay at the pump" services are available, according to the health officer order.
Any other services provided by the fuel station including retail sails, food and beverage sales, bar, restaurant and casino sales, have to close from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.
The order extends the 25-person limit on gatherings for indoor and outdoor events, and puts a 50% capacity limit on all places of assembly. The previous order went into effect at 5 a.m. Nov. 20.
