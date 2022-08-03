 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Healthy Tribes Run on the Rims to kick off in Billings Aug. 18

The fourth annual Healthy Tribes Run on the Rims, an event that promotes Indigenous health and wellness, will take place on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The event kicks off at 7 a.m., with an opening prayer at 6:45 a.m., at Black Otter Trail in Swords Park (near the intersection of North 27th St. and Airport Road).

Participants can walk a two-mile course, run a 5k (3.1 miles), join the 10k Warrior Run (6.2 miles) or cycle 8 or 10-mile routes.

Registration is free and people can sign up at runsignup.com/Race/MT/BILLINGS/HealthyTribesRunontheRims.

Nearly 6,000 Native Americans live in the Billings area. The Healthy Tribes Run on the Rims aims to empower people and communities to choose healthy behaviors and reduce the risk of developing chronic illness or other morbidities, according to a news release.

The Indian Health Service partnered with Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council to bring the run to Billings.

The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council is also hosting a health conference, called Our Resiliency is Our Strength, in Billings on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18. 

The conference will take place at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center (1223 Mullowney Ln. #6391). The event will feature several speakers, including Rapper Christian Parrish "Supaman," Ruben Little Head, master of ceremonies for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Acosia Red Elk, who specializes in movement as medicine, and Albert Pooley, founder and president of the Native American Fatherhood and Families Association. There is a $125 registration fee.

To learn more about the conference, visit rmtlc.org/events-2.

For questions on the Healthy Tribes Run, contact Cinda at 406-252-2550 extension 139.

