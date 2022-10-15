Heart and Sole Run organizers announce community gifts

Heart and Sole Run organizers presented $6,000 of proceeds from the 43rd Annual Run to the Billings Family YMCA and Billings TrailNet. Both organizations received $3,000. Since 2011, over $200,000 has been donated to these organizations.

The race, held on a beautiful June 18, had 1,500 participants and volunteers.

“The Heart and Sole Race is on a positive course; it continues to be an uplifting event that involves thousands of people, promotes healthy lifestyles and supports two great Billings assets with the proceeds - the YMCA and Billings trails. Our sponsors and volunteers delivered yet another great experience along with $6,000 to the Y and to our trails system to further Billings as a healthy community in which to live,” said Tyler Wiltgen, Executive Director of St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation. St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Gazette Communications were the presenting sponsors of the Heart and Sole Run.

“Again this year we were pleased to be a part of this positive event and be able to contribute to the YMCA and Billings TrailNet. Thanks to the tremendous involvement of our sponsors, volunteers and terrific support from the city, state and region we see the Heart and Sole continue to flourish,” said Dave Worstell, publisher of The Billings Gazette.

The 43rd Annual Heart and Sole Run featured a 5K (Road Race Club of America Regional Championship), 10k and 2 Mile Health Walk. The Run was managed by Montana Amateur Sports – the same organization which oversees Big Sky State Games.

The Heart and Sole Run Presenting Sponsors were St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Gazette. Sustainability Sponsor was Wells Fargo; Major Sponsor was OrthoMontana, Community Sponsors included KULR-8 TV, Scheels, Phillips 66, Underriner Motors, Hot 101.9, Intermountain Distributing Company, and Visit Billings. Contributing Sponsors were Meadow Gold, Billings Mustangs, Albertsons, Billings Parks and Recreation, American Water Technologies, Yellowstone Amateur Radio Emergency Service, Rebel River Creative, Qdoba, AMP, Raisin Contracting, and Montana State University Billings.

For more information go to heartandsolerace.org or call 406-254-7426. The 2023 Heart and Sole Race will be Father’s Day weekend - June 17, 2023.