Heart & Sole Race Registration Open for Live and Virtual Race

Registration is open for the 42nd Annual Heart & Sole Run on Saturday, June 19. The race returns as a live race with social distancing protocol to safely host runners in person. The race will include a 5k and 2-mile and will be capped at 1,200 participants. Waves will begin at 8:00 a.m. for the 5k and 9:00 a.m. for the 2-mile (50 people per wave). Heart and Sole features the Road Runners Club of America National Championship 5k. Participants will start near St. Vincent Healthcare and finish at Dehler Park. The Virtual Race will also be an option. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to take part. Proceeds from the race will benefit the YMCA and Billings area trails.