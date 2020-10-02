Heart & Sole Run gives $2,500 to Billings Family YMCA, TrailNet

Heart and Sole Run organizers presented $5,000 of proceeds from the 41st Annual Run to the Billings Family YMCA and Billings TrailNet. Both organizations received $2,500.

Since 2011, over $200,000 has been donated to these organizations.

The race was held virtually between June 20 and July 4 with more than 600 participants running or walking 5K, 10K or 2-mile distances.

“The Heart and Sole Race had to switch gears to Virtual for 2020 but we were pleased to still promote healthy lifestyles and support two great Billings assets with the proceeds — the YMCA and Billings trails,” said Ty Elkin, Executive Director of St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation. St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Gazette Communications were the presenting sponsors of the Heart and Sole Run.

“Again this year we were thrilled to be a part of this positive event and be able to contribute to the YMCA and Billings TrailNet during these uncertain times. Thanks to the tremendous involvement of our sponsors, and terrific support from the city, state and region,” said Dave Worstell, publisher of The Billings Gazette.

The 2021 Heart and Sole Race will be Father’s Day weekend — June 19.

