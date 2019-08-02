The hot weather should continue through the weekend with a few thunderstorms possible, and has caused some areas of Montana to be on alert for fire causing thunderstorms.
The kickoff to the weekend sees a high near 98 degrees and is expected to be sunny before cooling down. Friday evening has a low of 66 with a 20% chance of thunderstorms before 3 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Saturday and Sunday will be hot and sunny with highs at 95 and 93 degrees continuing the hot streak in Billings. The evening low for both nights is around 65 degrees.
Both Monday and Tuesday will be a touch cooler with highs in the low 90s and high 80s. There’s a small chance for showers and thunderstorms before midnight on Monday.
The hot streak in Montana has caused some areas of Western and Northwestern Montana to be on a “red flag advisory” until 11 p.m. Friday. The advisory warns of dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic wind gusts in dry and hot areas.
Lightning strikes in the dry and hot areas could cause wildfires, and strong and gusty wind may cause the fires to grow quickly, the advisory warns.