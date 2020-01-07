{{featured_button_text}}
A Toyota Camry sits on a tow truck after it crashed through an entrance of the Valley Credit Union building on Main Street in Billings on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

A Billings Heights bank closed for repairs Tuesday after an 84-year-old woman drove through the front doors.

The Billings Police Department and Billings Fire Department both responded to the Valley Credit Union bank building at 1445 Main St. at around 12:14 p.m. after the crash.

A Toyota Camry sits inside the Valley Credit Union building after crashing through an entrance on Main Street in Billings on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

The woman thought she was hitting her breaks, but instead hit the gas and crashed into the building, said Sgt. Scott Conrad of the Billings Police Department.

The vehicle appeared to have stopped in the building's lobby.

A Toyota Camry is pulled out of the Valley Credit Union building after it crashed through an entrance on Main Street in Billings on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Conrad said the woman and another woman who was a passenger in the car were uninjured.

Speaking in front of the shattered glass where the bank's front doors had been just hours earlier, Valley Credit Union CEO Darla Card said to her knowledge no bank employees or customers were injured when the car burst through the front doors.

A Toyota Camry shows some front end damage after crashing through an entrance of the Valley Credit Union building on Main Street in Billings on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

"Just an unfortunate accident," Card said. "Everybody's okay. That's the important part."

A Toyota Camry is prepared to be towed out of the Valley Credit Union building after the Camry crashed through an entrance on Main Street in Billings on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

As Card spoke, restoration workers were arriving to check out the building.

"We've got a lot of things to think about. We'll probably have employees go to other branches for a short time," Card said. "If we can get the building secured and sealed, obviously we won't open up the lobby, but we could open up the drive-in, within a couple days."

A Toyota Camry is pulled out of the Valley Credit Union building after it crashed through an entrance on Main Street in Billings on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Card said a little over a year ago the bank had undergone major remodeling.

It was more than an hour before a towing unit pulled the car out of the building, and multiple people driving by the scene of the crash could be seen with their cellphones out as they passed the bank. Capt. Justin Robertus of the Billings Fire Department said firefighters called for a rescue unit, but no extrication took place because the doors on the car were working. 

Members of the Billings Fire Department work at the scene where a Toyota Camry crashed through an entrance of the Valley Credit Union building on Main Street in Billings on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

An ambulance from American Medical Response also responded to the crash.

Members of the Billings Fire Department work at the scene where a Toyota Camry crashed through an entrance of the Valley Credit Union building on Main Street in Billings on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

