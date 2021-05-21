Heights blaze and alleged arsonist contribute to surge in Billings fires

A fire at a home Tuesday in the Heights burned through an enclosed porch, and caused an estimated $60,000 worth of damage.
There were no injuries to those living in the home on the 800 block of Joyce Circle, according to a press release from the Billings Fire Department, but its cause remains under investigation.
Tuesday’s structure fire contributed to an uptick in investigations by the city’s Fire Prevention Bureau, which have already surpassed totals for the years of 2018 and 2019.
In 2018, fire marshals with the bureau investigated 42 structure fires for the entire year, including homes, buildings, garages and sheds. That number increased to 47 in 2019, and 2020 ended with 76 structure fires investigated.
As of Tuesday, the bureau has either investigated or is in the process of investigating 49 building fires, according to BFD data, out of a current total 65 investigations for the year.
“Last year, we almost saw a double increase in the total number of fires that we investigated, and those were across the board, as far as the causes. Those include cooking fires, fires intentionally set and fires caused by transients, lighting, fires outdoors to cook and stay warm,” said Fire Marshal Mike Spini.
Spini told The Gazette in March, when the Fire Prevention Bureau had already investigated 26 structure fires, that Billings residents remaining home during the pandemic contributed to the spike in investigations.
The surge in overall fires in the city this year is a continuation of the trends that started last year, and coincides with the outbreak of COVID-19, Spini said Tuesday.
Spini said the overall increase in fire activity included more fires being set on purpose in recent weeks. A six-block area on the South Side has recently seen 18 incendiary fires, which is the department’s classification for fires set intentionally.
In that string of fires, the financial damage was relatively low, Spini said, because although there were many fires started, none resulted in major house damage.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with arson in one of the South Side fires that took place on April 10 on the 600 block of South 32nd Street.
Cristoval Antonio Montanez has pleaded not guilty to arson, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Charges in Yellowstone County District Court state he set fire to the outside of an apartment building where four adults were inside sleeping. They awoke coughing from the smoke and were able to escape safely.
The owner of the building estimated the cost of repairs at $5,599.
Montanez was identified as the suspect based on a fingerprint lifted from a piece of cardboard used to start another fire on May 10 on the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue South, according to charges.
Investigators say his clothing, build and backpack matched the description of the suspect caught on surveillance footage in connection with other fires in the area still under investigation. Charges state one of the videos showed the suspect walking down an alley and holding a lighter up to different spots on a building's siding, and leaving once the siding caught fire.
The Joyce Circle home in the Heights was not insured, the statement from BFD said. Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain has been assigned to investigate the fire, which drew four BFD engines and a ladder truck, and prompted the department to call in a standby crew to handle calls from the rest of the city.
The Gazette previously reported that city officials are considering a new public safety mill levy less than a year after Billings voters overwhelmingly supported a mill levy that in part helped to support staffing at the police and fire departments. A portion of the latest mill levy discussed by City Council on Monday would go toward hiring two new firefighters, and the creation of a quick response team.
BFD Assistant Fire Chief Pepper Valdez said via email that details on the exact role of the quick response teams, should the $6.4 million public safety mill be approved, would be available in the upcoming weeks.