Heights blaze and alleged arsonist contribute to surge in Billings fires

Charges in Yellowstone County District Court state he set fire to the outside of an apartment building where four adults were inside sleeping. They awoke coughing from the smoke and were able to escape safely.

The owner of the building estimated the cost of repairs at $5,599.

Montanez was identified as the suspect based on a fingerprint lifted from a piece of cardboard used to start another fire on May 10 on the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue South, according to charges.

Investigators say his clothing, build and backpack matched the description of the suspect caught on surveillance footage in connection with other fires in the area still under investigation. Charges state one of the videos showed the suspect walking down an alley and holding a lighter up to different spots on a building's siding, and leaving once the siding caught fire.

The Joyce Circle home in the Heights was not insured, the statement from BFD said. Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain has been assigned to investigate the fire, which drew four BFD engines and a ladder truck, and prompted the department to call in a standby crew to handle calls from the rest of the city.