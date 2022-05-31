Heights suspect 'laying in ambush' when police stormed house, police chief said Tuesday

The Billings Heights man involved in five-hour armed standoff with police on Sunday feared the government was going to take his guns.

After his arrest, police took as many as 30 guns from the home on the 800 block of Solita Drive just east of Skyview High School, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said during a Tuesday press conference.

The man, 44-year-old Robert Janz, was holding his wife and three children hostage in their home. He is being held in jail pending charges on four counts of aggravated kidnapping, the chief said.

Police were alerted earlier in the day by calls that Janz had been walking around the quiet residential neighborhood armed with a handgun. After returning to his home, he was contacted by police, made threats, and then refused to let his family members leave.

SWAT officers from the police department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with hostage negotiators and a bomb squad.

An hour later, negotiators convinced Janz to release his children, and then later his wife, the chief said during the press conference.

According to Janz’s wife, her husband “held anti-government sentiments and was afraid the government was going to take his guns,” St. Johns said Tuesday. “He had guns in the house, some of them rifles, and that they were posted at several locations around the house. And by posted, I mean they were posted in firing positions.”

After several more hours of Janz refusing to surrender, a commander on the scene said to the chief, “he didn’t think this was going to end well.”

At about 4 p.m., police used an armored truck with a ramrod to punch a large hole in the house, something the chief called “a calculated destruction tactic, removing a front portion of the house, and removing Janz’s cover.”

Through the hole in the house, officers could see a rife with a scope and Janz kneeling on the living room floor.

“It was obvious that Janz was laying in ambush,” the chief said.

SWAT members shot gas into both levels of the home forcing Janz to move into the garage. In the garage, waiting officers fired several non-lethal shotgun beanbag rounds at Janz and then arrested him.

The ending of the standoff was noteworthy for two reasons, the chief said.

“First, it was resolved with no injuries to officers or citizens and only minor injuries to Janz,” St. John said. “That is a remarkable feat given Janz’s state of mind, his believed intentions, and the situation officers were facing.

“Second, the incredible professionalism, creativity, bravery and courageous actions by officers on scene clearly put the lives of others before themselves,” he said.

Janz had been in trouble with Billings Police and other agencies before, the chief said.

In mid-April of this year, 34-year-old Kellan James Sims was arrested after a standoff with police from his home on the 600 block of 6th Street West. Sims threatened responding police with “a blood bath” if they came into his house. After two and a half hours, SWAT team members bashed his front door in and arrested him. Police had responded to the home after Sims’ partner reported being violently assaulted. She was treated at a hospital for numerous injuries.

In June of 2021, a man who had barricaded himself inside the home of a stranger on the Billings West End killed himself during a confrontation with police. The man, Michael McClure, had held police at bay for more than 10 hours after murdering a man who had been sleeping at a campground in his van.

