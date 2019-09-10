The Billings City Council primary election's only incumbent candidate moved effortlessly into the general election Tuesday night.
Roy Neese was the lead vote-getter in the Ward 2 primary with 1,654 votes. He will face Randy Heinz, who garnered 656 votes, in November.
"I look forward to continuing on if the people will have me," Neese said.
Heinz was surprised to be the runner up, saying that the race will be challenging against Neese. However, he's hopeful and plans to focus on the Billings public safety mill levy and a nondiscrimination ordinance.
"We'll focus on more meet-and-greets and hit on more doors," Heinz said. "We're going to be busy."
Running in the Ward 2 primary were Neese, who was appointed to the council late last year to fill the vacancy created when Larry Brewster resigned; Heinz; Michael Richardson, who garnered 420 votes; and Roger Gravgaard, who garnered 569 votes.
Ward 2 includes the Heights north of Hilltop Road.