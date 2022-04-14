Heights water district approves settlement with Billings

The Heights water district board in a 4-3 vote approved its $2.9 million settlement deal with the City of Billings that corrects a billing error that went undetected for nearly three years.

Two weeks ago, the Billings City Council approved the settlement with a unanimous vote.

The billing miscalculation arose in 2015 when the city switched to new water billing software. The software had used an incorrect conversion rate for the type of meter used by the County Water District of Billings Heights and as a result the water district was undercharged for its water by roughly 40% from February 2015 to December 2017.

In April 2019, the city sent a $3 million bill to the Heights water district that included $39,026 in late fees.

Water district board members at the time balked at the bill and specifically complained about the inclusion of the late fee, saying the issue was a billing error on the part of the city, not a collection issue with the water district.

The city argued that it had under-billed the Heights water district for almost three years but the water district continued to bill their customers during that time at the full rate.

The fight became acrimonious as it stretched over the next two and half years. The two sides brought in mediators, who were unable to resolve the issue. Attorneys from the two sides negotiated and were unable to work out a solution.

Last spring, Ming Cabrera, along with two other water board candidates, ran on a platform of change, including a promise to resolve the dispute with the city, and won election to the water board.

Following the election, the new board and city officials began work to craft a settlement that both sides found agreeable; with interest, the water district owed the city $3.9 million. The two sides eventually negotiated a settlement that more closely reflected the initial 2017 amount of $2.9 million due to the city.

Large portions of the Heights are supplied water by the Heights water district, which was formed in 1958 when the Heights was still a relatively rural corner of Yellowstone County, unconnected to Billings.

Billings annexed the Heights in 1984 but the water district, which was a county entity, remained in place and continued to serve costumers.

