Heights water district board looks to court injunction in ongoing fight with board member

A fight over who has the authority to remove a member from the Heights water district board has spilled into Yellowstone County District Court.

The County Water District of Billings Heights filed a petition for an injunction against one of its members, Pam Ellis, asking the court to restrain Ellis from participating on the board. The filing also asks that Yellowstone County commissioners remove her from the board, what's known as a writ of mandamus.

Ellis was appointed to the Heights water district board by the county in 2020 after its previous appointed member resigned.

The county has yet to respond to the petition and is reviewing the filing.

"The county sent the water board information (in June) demonstrating why, according to Montana statute, the county's appointee can only be removed by recall election," said Jeana Lervick, chief in-house deputy county attorney.

After sending the information in June the county received no response from the water board until earlier this month when the petition notice was filed.

"The county's only priority is ensuring it is complying with state law," Lervick said.

Controversy has plagued the water district's seven-member board for the last two years. Traditionally, two of the seven seats have been filled by appointment — one made by the City of Billings and the other by Yellowstone County.

Ellis was the county appointment, seated in 2020. The city made its appointment in early 2021. At the time, the water district board argued that under state law the county and city lacked the authority to make the appointments and refused to recognize Ellis and the city's appointment as members.

During that time, a group of Heights residents had been organizing to push the water district to change the way it conducted business. Ellis was part of the that group. She argued the water district board had been ignoring the state's open meeting laws.

The drama led to the water district board's first ever contested election in May 2021, which saw the three incumbents lose their seats to newcomers Laura Drager, Dennis Cook and Ming Cabrera. The three had campaigned on the need to change how the district conducts business.

Drager, Cook and Cabrera had said that their first order of business would be to officially seat city's and county's appointments to the board. They would then comprise five of the seven members of the board.

The water district instead argued that the newly elected members weren't eligible to take their seats until June 1 and that in the meantime, the existing district board would appoint two new members to the seats reserved for the county and city, and fill another vacancy left open by an earlier resignation.

That plan resulted in the city and county filing a joint restraining order against the water district board, preventing it from appointing members to the open seats. By the end of May, the newly elected board members were seated and they appointed Ellis and the city's pick, Jeff Engel, to the board.

But by November, Ellis had gotten crosswise with the new board members, who accused her of "disruptive and divisive conduct" and sought to have her removed. The county responded that only a recall election could remove her from office and so the water district board filed for an injunction in District Court.

Cabrera, district board president, declined to comment on the situation on the advice of the water district board's attorney. Ellis couldn't be reached for comment.