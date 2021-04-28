Helena man receives robotic spine surgery at St. Vincent Healthcare

When Vicki LaFond-Smith and her son, Christopher Smith, sat down Tuesday with the neurosurgeon who performed a spine surgery on Smith earlier this month, LaFond-Smith was excited to report that her son was doing well.
"He's doing really, really well," LaFond-Smith said to St. Vincent Healthcare neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Lynagh.
When Smith underwent spine surgery on April 7, he not only got the expertise of a surgeon, but also the accuracy of a robot. Robotic spine surgery is relatively new in Billings and Montana, Lynagh said.
Smith, 30, and his twin brother Matthew were born premature with cerebral palsy. Smith was diagnosed with severe scoliosis and uses a wheelchair.
He underwent surgery in Washington when he was 10 years old, where surgeons inserted rods into his spine to improve his mobility. He began feeling immense pain almost 20 years later, and Smith and LaFond-Smith were referred to a neurosurgeon by a doctor in Helena.
LaFond-Smith called St. Vincent Healthcare, where Smith had received care for brain shunts in the past. Lynagh found that one of Smith's spinal rods had fractured at the joint where Smith's pelvis met his tailbone.
The small piece of the rod needed to be stabilized, so Lynagh recommended robotic spine surgery to insert two screws that would keep the metal rod from rubbing against Smith's bone.
At first, LaFond-Smith was skeptical. Smith almost died from his first back surgery after he developed severe pneumonia during a long recovery in bed.
"I said, 'I'm 57 years old, Dr. Lynagh, and trusting my son to a robot — I couldn't even fathom what that meant or how that was going to work,'" LaFond-Smith said in an interview with the Gazette on Tuesday.
Lynagh had little room for error when inserting the bolts into Smith's bone, so the robot helped perform the surgery with accuracy.
"With (Smith), I was left with two small corridors to get adequate hardware in there," Lynagh said. "I maybe had a millimeter or two of forgiveness of being out of place."
The robotic arm is used to pinpoint locations in the spine that the surgeon plans to operate on. The surgeon can pass instruments through a small hole in the robot's arm, resulting in greater accuracy. It improves precision and creates a less invasive procedure that results in a quicker recovery.
"It's going to keep me on the right trajectory," Lynagh said. "Humans, they move a little bit. The robot is solid. It doesn't move and there's no play. It keeps me right on that appropriate angle and stops me at the depth I need to be at."
Robotic spine surgery is relatively new technology in Billings, having only been used for the past six months, Lynagh said.
Because St. Vincent's Neuroscience Center for Brain and Spine in Billings uses this technology, Smith was able to undergo the procedure without having to travel out of state. Now, Smith is recovering and will receive physical therapy for a few weeks.
Smith will recover in time for summer, when his family enjoys camping, boating, swimming and more.
LaFond-Smith said she's grateful that St. Vincent Healthcare could offer this kind of technology for spine surgeries.
"He's just been a new person," LaFond-Smith said.