Helena man receives robotic spine surgery at St. Vincent Healthcare

At first, LaFond-Smith was skeptical. Smith almost died from his first back surgery after he developed severe pneumonia during a long recovery in bed.

"I said, 'I'm 57 years old, Dr. Lynagh, and trusting my son to a robot — I couldn't even fathom what that meant or how that was going to work,'" LaFond-Smith said in an interview with the Gazette on Tuesday.

Lynagh had little room for error when inserting the bolts into Smith's bone, so the robot helped perform the surgery with accuracy.

"With (Smith), I was left with two small corridors to get adequate hardware in there," Lynagh said. "I maybe had a millimeter or two of forgiveness of being out of place."

The robotic arm is used to pinpoint locations in the spine that the surgeon plans to operate on. The surgeon can pass instruments through a small hole in the robot's arm, resulting in greater accuracy. It improves precision and creates a less invasive procedure that results in a quicker recovery.

"It's going to keep me on the right trajectory," Lynagh said. "Humans, they move a little bit. The robot is solid. It doesn't move and there's no play. It keeps me right on that appropriate angle and stops me at the depth I need to be at."