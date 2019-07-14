Three people were hurt in a helicopter crash in Garfield County on Saturday afternoon.
It's unclear what caused the crash, said Garfield County Sheriff Clay Lammers, but witnesses said that the helicopter was shaking violently as it descended toward ranch land along Highway 200 about 40 miles west of Jordan, where it crash-landed.
A male passenger had minor injuries, while the male pilot and female passenger had significant injuries, Lammers said. All three were taken to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. The wreck occurred at about 2:30 p.m.
The helicopter was owned by a company based out of Hamilton and was performing work for the Bureau of Land Management in the area of the 2017 Lodgepole Complex wildfire. Lammers wasn't sure where the occupants were from, and he wasn't sure about the exact nature of the work.
The wreckage of the craft will remain in place until federal investigators conclude their investigation of the crash, he said. No one from the Federal Aviation Administration or the National Transportation Safety Board was on site Saturday.